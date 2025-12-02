Newcastle vs Tottenham Predictions Lineups, Odds & Tips: Magpies home form continues

Our betting expert expects another exciting fixture between these sides, and Newcastle to ultimately emerge victorious.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Betting Predictions

No goals shortage

It may be due to attacking efficiency or a lack of concentration in defense, but these clubs have been involved in high-scoring affairs lately. Spurs (21) have scored four more league goals than their hosts’ 17 this season.

However, both sides have conceded a total of 16 goals each in their 13 Premier League outings. That’s an average of 1.23 goals per game, indicating that opposing teams haven’t struggled to score against either of these sides.

Each of the Magpies’ previous six league outings produced more than two goals. Meanwhile, four of Spurs’ most recent Premier League games saw both teams score. With 67% of the hosts’ home league fixtures seeing both teams on the scoresheet, it’s likely to happen again on Tuesday.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ 7/10 with bet365

Upper hand to the Toon

Tottenham appear to have reached the lowest point of their season. With two London derby defeats separated by a heavy loss in Paris, the visitors are there for the taking. Frank’s men have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Newcastle has had an unpredictable sequence of alternating between wins and losses. Their victory at Everton continued this pattern, marking a seven-game sequence in which they have either won or lost their matches in all competitions.

Howe’s men enter this game unbeaten in their last three league games at St James’ Park. The hosts won the most recent head-to-head 2-0 in the League Cup at this venue. They will be confident of repeating that feat against a struggling side.

Furthermore, the Magpies perform well in midweek games. They are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League fixtures, which took place between Tuesdays and Thursdays, and won seven of them. Meanwhile, six of the last seven competitive head-to-heads have resulted in a victory for Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Prediction 2: Newcastle to win @ 3/4 with bet365

A worthy replacement

Replacing Alexander Isak seemed impossible. Yet, after the Swede forced a move to Liverpool, Newcastle appeared to have been the happier party. This is because they signed Nick Woltemade as his replacement, and he has proved to be very valuable.

The German forward struck his seventh goal for Newcastle against Everton over the weekend. That goal meant he has scored in four of the last four matches that Woltemade has started. It’s worth noting that he has already scored against Spurs, in the home side’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory.

Woltemade’s height may be difficult for the visitors to handle, especially during set pieces. As a result, the striker is at value to find the back of the net on Tuesday night.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Nick Woltemade @ 21/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Newcastle are having a terrible season, having to balance Champions League football, which has negatively affected their consistency. Eddie Howe’s men are currently 13th in the standings after as many games, which is not their desired position.

However, Newcastle became only the second team to register a league win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last week. This followed their decisive 4-1 victory over the Toffees on Saturday evening. Building on that result, this Tuesday is crucial for them to start moving in a positive direction.

Coincidentally, they face the only other side that have won when they visited Everton’s new home this season. Tottenham’s Premier League away form has been sensational, so leaving London may be a blessing for them.

Spurs suffered their first league defeat away from home against Arsenal two weeks ago. This result seems to have initiated a negative chain of events, as the Lilywhites lost all three games during those seven days. Defeats to the Gunners, PSG, and Fulham have increased the pressure on manager Thomas Frank.

Before Saturday’s London derby with Spurs, Fulham hadn’t won a single away league game in six attempts. These types of records have intensified the focus on the Tottenham boss recently.

With both teams placed next to each other on the Premier League table and Spurs ahead on goal difference, clinching a victory is crucial in this match.

Predicted lineups for Newcastle vs Tottenham

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Bentancur, Odobert, Richarlison

