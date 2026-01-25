Newcastle vs Aston Villa Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Home record to remain intact

Our betting expert expects another thrilling match between these sides. However, Newcastle’s home advantage could prove decisive in the end.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Betting Predictions

Fireworks at St James’ Park

Newcastle are usually at their very best when playing in front of their Toon Army. Only Man City, Arsenal, and Brentford have surpassed Newcastle’s 22-goal tally at home this season. The Magpies average two goals per league match that they host.

The hosts scored at least twice in each of their last eight league fixtures at St James’ Park. However, they’ve also conceded 15 goals there, equating to an average of 1.36 goals per game. Meanwhile, Villa have conceded 16 goals, which is more than they’ve scored (15) away from home this term.

They feature an average of 2.82 goals in their away games, while Newcastle’s home games have witnessed an average of 3.36 goals per match. Seven of the last eight head-to-heads produced more than two goals on the day, suggesting the same outcome this Sunday.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 13/20 with bet365

Maintaining the H2H home record

Howe is confident that his men can get the job done. They’re on an eight-game undefeated run in front of their home fans. Furthermore, the Magpies lost only one of their previous five outings, the League Cup semi-final to Man City.

Not considering their Thursday trip to Turkey, Villa have suffered two defeats, which came between two wins and a draw. The hosts should draw confidence from their current four-game unbeaten streak in the league to defeat Emery’s troops.

Newcastle have traditionally dominated this fixture. They’ve won three of the last five head-to-heads and have only suffered one defeat in that run. Furthermore, the hosts haven’t lost at home to Villa in their last 18 matches at this venue, with their last loss coming in 2005.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Prediction 2: 1x2 - Newcastle @ 19/20 with bet365 1.95 with bet365

A constant threat in form

Newcastle boast several clinical goalscorers, such as Nick Woltemade, Yoanne Wissa, and Anthony Gordon. Howe has largely rotated his front line, but one man who’s constantly forcing himself onto the team sheet is Harvey Barnes.

The winger has been excellent for the Magpies this season, scoring five goals in the Premier League to be the third-highest goalscorer for the club this term. Barnes netted in the Champions League against PSV in midweek.



As a result, he’s now scored five goals in as many of his latest appearances for the Toon. He will be a threat for the home side, especially because he tends to get himself into dangerous areas. Villa will have a tough time containing him, which is why he is likely to score this weekend.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Harvey Barnes @ 9/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle 3-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle 3-2 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Newcastle: Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade, Yoanne Wissa – Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendia

Newcastle have drastically improved on their Premier League campaign lately. The Magpies were hovering around the bottom half of the standings at some point this season. However, the Toon have reached eighth place ahead of Matchday 23, only three points behind the top four.

Between the Champions League and their regular schedule, Howe’s side are stretched thin, which explains the recent string of poor results. However, victory in midweek against PSV has them firmly in the top eight in Europe. In fact, as there is only one matchday remaining in the UCL, all five English teams are in the top eight.

The hosts will return to St James’ Park to face in-form Aston Villa after a successful 3-0 victory against PSV. The visitors are third in the Premier League, only seven points behind leaders Arsenal. However, they failed to reduce that gap to four points when they were beaten at home by Everton last weekend.

Additionally, the Villains have a Europa League match on Thursday, when they travel to Turkey to face Fenerbahce. Unai Emery’s men have already secured a spot in the knockout stages, at the very least. However, he’ll be eager to end the league phase strongly and automatically secure a last-16 place.

Villa need to maintain their challenge on both ends, and immediately turn their attention to the league. Dropping points on Sunday would see them fall further behind Arsenal, while simultaneously leaving them vulnerable to the teams trailing just below them.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Woltemade

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, Guessand, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

