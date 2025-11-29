Monaco vs PSG Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Parisiens continue good form

The Parisiens are marching on. They are expected to see off Monaco following their impressive Champions League victory on Wednesday.

Monaco vs PSG Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

PSG arrive in top form

There’s a clear favourite at the Stade Louis II, and it’s no surprise that PSG are expected to come out on top. The hosts have had a pretty torrid time of late, while the visitors are in excellent form. The Parisiens have also dominated Monaco in recent years. They’ve won four of the last five meetings and lost none.

Les Monégasques will once again be without the injured Christian Mawissa and Eric Dier. Also, Denis Zakaria is out with a suspension. They do get Folarin Balogun back after his ban against Stade Rennes. However, they need to show some drastic improvement after losing two home games in a row.

Meanwhile, PSG will be without Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi due to injury, and there are question marks over Nuno Mendes. However, Ousmane Dembele is back, and they’re certainly not short of attacking options. In terms of quality and form, they have the upper hand going into this one.

Monaco vs PSG Prediction 1: PSG to win @ 6/10 with bet365

Free-scoring PSG on the march

Despite their various injury concerns in recent weeks, the goals have not dried up for Enrique’s men. They put five past Tottenham in midweek and had previously scored three against both Le Havre and Lyon. Les Rouge-et-Bleu also found the net seven times against Bayer Leverkusen last month. They have already seen 17 different players score in 2025/26.

Couple that with Monaco’s horrible defensive record recently, and there’s good reason to suspect a goalfest in this one. PSG have scored 4+ in three of their last five games against Monaco. They have only failed to score once across all competitions this season. With the hosts struggling for clean sheets, the visiting side could romp to victory here.

Les Rouge et Blanc score plenty. They’ve got 11 in their last seven, but they can’t always outscore their opponents. That’s exactly what might happen in Fontvieille.

Monaco vs PSG Prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

The goalscorer dilemma

With six goals, Joao Neves is PSG’s top scorer so far this season. He’s closely followed by Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola on five. So many players have chipped in with goals at important times. It’s impressive that the team have managed without Dembele and Doue. This is a testament to Enrique’s work in Paris.

However, our focus is on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia against Monaco. He’s a man in form and a proven handful. The Georgian also found the back of the net the last time he faced Le Rocher. Kvaratskhelia has contributed 12 goals and assists in 23 matches going back to the Club World Cup, including five in his last five.

Both sides have plenty of players capable of finding the back of the net, which makes it difficult to select just one. However, we’re backing the Georgian to cause problems for this brittle backline.

Monaco vs PSG Prediction 3: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as anytime goalscorer @ 3/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The last few weeks have been good for Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique’s men stumbled against Bayern Munich earlier this month. However, this is their only defeat in the last 12 matches. They came from behind twice to beat Tottenham Hotspur this week. Those wins have further boosted the Ligue 1 leaders’ confidence.

By contrast, Monaco have had a difficult few weeks. Their recent record has seen them win just one of their last five. They’re without a victory in three matches across all competitions. Sébastien Pocognoli’s men have conceded 10 goals over the last 240 minutes. That will be a huge concern heading into this fixture.

Predicted lineups for Monaco vs PSG

Monaco expected lineup: Hradecky, Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique, Vanderson, Camara, Coulibaly, Outtara, Akliouche, Fati, Balogun

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Pacho, Marquinhos, Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos

+