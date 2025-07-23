Why is Marcus Rashford’s move to Barcelona good for both parties?

Marcus Rashford was eager to join Barcelona, and Barcelona was equally keen on signing him. The move could be exactly what both parties need.

The Blaugrana had a fantastic 2025, but they missed out on the big one - the Champions League. Rashford could come in and help them put that right.

The Rashford disrespect

Rashford has had a difficult time at Manchester United in recent years, but how much of that responsibility lies with him? At just 27, the England international is within touching distance of 150 club goals, and has rediscovered his form during the 2024/25 season at Aston Villa. A fresh start could be exactly what he needs.

The attacker, who’s also an MBE, has won the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Community Shield and the Europa League. He’s also got 141 direct Premier League contributions to his name and 17 goals for the Three Lions. United’s downfall in recent years cannot be blamed on him.

He got 20 goals and assists last season, and he’ll be confident of maintaining that level once he moves to Spain. It’s a move that should see him get back into international contention because Thomas Tuchel surely won’t ignore a player performing well in Catalonia. It’s up to him to show what he’s all about - because his talent isn’t up for debate.

Barcelona already have a wealth of attacking talent with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and - of course - Lamine Yamal. Yet, Rashford gives them an extra dimension with his ability to play out wide as well as up front, which increases his chances of getting game time.

Blaugrana on the top

Last season, Hansi Flick guided Barcelona to the La Liga title, Supercopa de Espana title, and a first Copa del Rey victory in years. They did so in style, too - losing just three of 35 games since the turn of the year. They’re a real force under the German.

Flick is confident he can get the best out of Rashford in a Blaugrana shirt, with the Englishman as their first big summer signing. He hopes to follow in Gary Lineker’s footsteps, who scored plenty during his time in Spain, and won European silverware as well. That’s the next target for Catalan giants.

It’s been a decade since Barcelona last won the Champions League, and after conquering the rest last season, it’s the logical next step. Rashford’s undeniable quality and experience will add a lot to what is a largely inexperienced FCB outfit. Despite still being 27, there aren’t too many players in the squad older than him.

Their lack of experience may have been the deciding factor in the UCL last year as they failed to take advantage against Inter Milan. Refreshed and determined to get back into the Three Lions mix ahead of the World Cup, Rashford could be a real asset.

He won’t have it easy, of course, with Raphinha his competition on the left and Lewandowski the man to displace up top. However, Flick is said to have approved the transfer after a chat with Rashford, and is keen to see what the forward can bring.

There’s still room for Barcelona to strengthen their squad further this summer, but realistically, they don’t require many more additions. With another season’s experience behind them and Rashford adding to their options, they could have a fantastic campaign ahead of them.