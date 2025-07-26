Manchester United vs West Ham Predictions: Taking on the Red Devils

Get 3 Manchester United vs West Ham predictions and betting tips from our EPL expert for this Premier League Summer Series game on 27/07 at midnight.

Manchester United have lots to prove after an active summer transfer window. It’s unclear if they are ready to lay down a marker against the Hammers.

Best bets for Manchester United vs West Ham

West Ham or Draw (Double Chance) @ 8/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Bryan Mbeumo Anytime Goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Betting against the uncertain Reds

Manchester United are clearly a team still in transition under Ruben Amorim, which makes us hesitant to back the Red Devils here.

Even with new signings Cunha and Mbeumo likely to feature, United still have plenty of weaknesses. Amorim has spoken publicly about their lack of midfield pace, which prevents them from scoring regularly on transitions.

Meanwhile, West Ham are likely encouraged by a solid 3-1 friendly win over Grasshoppers, though they still need new recruits at the London Stadium. They certainly have a more settled side than the Red Devils, which is why we are hedging our bets by backing the Hammers and the draw in the Double Chance market.

Manchester United vs West Ham Bet 1: West Ham or Draw (Double Chance) @ 8/11 with bet365

Goal drought for both teams

Although historical data doesn’t always inform future bets, it’s fair to say that this is a clash between two sides that have struggled for firepower in the last couple of seasons.

In 2024/25, West Ham scored 46 goals in 38 Premier League games. Meanwhile, United could only muster a meagre 44 goals in the same number of fixtures.

Although United have bolstered their forward line with the additions of Cunha and Mbeumo, it's unlikely they’ll click immediately. West Ham have also had forward issues of their own, with German striker Nicolas Fullkrug suffering with injuries in his first full season in east London.

The Hammers are keen to recruit a deputy for Fullkrug, but the potential signing of Callum Wilson isn’t expected to be finalised in time to feature this weekend.

Manchester United vs West Ham Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Mbeumo to get off the mark

Bryan Mbeumo enjoyed his most prolific Premier League season in 2024/25 at Brentford. The 25-year-old mustered 20 goals in 38 appearances, averaging more than a goal every other game.

The betting markets currently give the Frenchman only a 37.04% chance of scoring against West Ham this weekend. Given that his strike rate was 52.63% with the Bees, this seems like the value play of our trio of Manchester United vs West Ham predictions.

While it’s not certain Mbeumo will start at the MetLife Stadium, Amorim will be keen to integrate his £70m signing as soon as possible.

Manchester United vs West Ham Bet 3: Bryan Mbeumo Anytime Goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Form Overview

The Premier League Summer Series returns to the US this weekend, with Manchester United, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth set to participate in this year’s four-team competition. Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils start their campaign against West Ham in New Jersey.

Following a disappointing tour of Asia in late May, marked by a 1-0 loss to the ASEAN All-Stars and a 3-1 win over Hong Kong, United’s pre-season got off to another flat start. They were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Leeds United.

The Red Devils enjoyed less possession than the Whites and only registered one more goal attempt on target than Daniel Farke’s side. During his post-match interview, Amorim admitted his team still lacked speed and energy in midfield. This will be a concern for many United fans.

West Ham secured a 3-1 victory over Swiss side Grasshoppers last weekend, as the Hammers start to build momentum ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Graham Potter’s side also won two 60-minute closed-session friendlies against Ipswich Town in midweek. West Ham have been far less active in the transfer market than United, but they continue to seek new signings before the season starts.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs West Ham

Manchester United expected lineup: Bayindir; Shaw, Dalot, Yoro, De Ligt, Dorgu, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha, Obi

West Ham expected lineup: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Diouf, Paqueta, Bowen, Fullkrug