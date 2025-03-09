Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions: Away Win and Clean Sheet

Arsenal visit Old Trafford knowing only a win will keep their faint title hopes alive. Our expert backs three points for the Gunners.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Arsenal to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) @ 13/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6 with bet365

0-0 First Half Correct Score @ 13/8 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s time for one of the English Premier League’s biggest rivalries to be renewed this weekend as Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. The two teams have had very contrasting fortunes so far this season, with Arsenal challenging Liverpool for the title and United stuck in the bottom half.

The Red Devils are 11 points worse off than at the same stage last season. This is also the lowest number of goals they have scored in a Premier League campaign.

United manager Ruben Amorim is still facing difficulties in shaping the squad to fit his system and style of play. Injuries to the likes of Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have all made life even harder for the Portuguese boss.

Arsenal have earned seven fewer points compared to this stage last season, which leaves their manager Mikel Arteta disappointed. Had the Gunners matched last season’s points tally, they would only be six points behind Liverpool instead of 13.

Injuries to key attacking players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have hindered Arsenal’s progress in the last couple of months. Meanwhile, a recent season-ending injury for Kai Havertz has added to their problems in the final third. The likes of Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri are trying hard to step up as capable replacements.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United Expected Lineup: Onana; de Ligt, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Hojlund

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya; Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Gabriel, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Merino

Gunners to Triumph in Must-Win Situation

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal know only three points will suffice in their quest to reduce Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Following their emphatic 7-1 UCL last 16 first-leg win at PSV Eindhoven, the Gunners will travel to a struggling Manchester United in a confident mood.

Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five competitive meetings with Arsenal, and that statistic is unlikely to end on Sunday. Arsenal have won three of their last four Premier League clashes with United.

The Red Devils’ boss, Ruben Amorim, is gradually welcoming back players from injury, but the absence of Amad Diallo is still hugely felt. United have scored just 33 goals in 27 EPL games. Given that Arsenal have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 23 in 27 matches, Arsenal to win with a clean sheet is a safe bet.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Bet 1:

United Set for Another Low-Scoring Match with Likely Shutout

With United averaging just 1.43 goals scored per home game and Arsenal conceding just 0.86 goals per away game, a low-scoring match is expected. Arsenal have their own offensive issues, with injuries forcing Arteta to use Mikel Merino as a false nine to occupy defences.

Merino proved to be effective at PSV Eindhoven in midweek, scoring one and assisting another in an eight-goal thriller. However, we expect this to be a more tense encounter, with the Gunners’ title ambitions hinging on the outcome of this fixture.

Only 29% of Arsenal’s away games have featured three or more goals this season. Given United’s difficulties in front of goal and Arsenal’s watertight backline, a clean sheet for the Gunners is likely.

However, Arsenal are not expected to score three or more here. That is why we are taking the Under 2.5 Goals price for the second of our three Manchester United vs Arsenal predictions.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Bet 2:

Arsenal's Second-Half Surge

Away from the Emirates, Arsenal are much more reserved in the first half. Only 50% of their away games have had a goal this season, compared with 77% of their home games.

In fact, 50% of Arsenal’s away games have been goalless at the half time interval this season. Their first goal in away games this season has come around the 47th minute.

With this in mind, betting on a 0-0 scoreline at half-time offers good value. Betway’s odds give a 37% chance of this happening, but this seems low considering the data on Arsenal this season.

We should also factor in that both the Gunners and United have midweek European action, which could impact their performance at the weekend.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Bet 3: