Manchester City vs Al Hilal Predictions and Betting Tips: City pepped up for semis

Explore our football expert’s Man City vs Al Hilal predictions and betting tips, pre Tuesday’s 2am Club World Cup clash (07/01/2025).

Our betting expert expects a Manchester City victory, given their recent domination of Juventus.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Al Hilal

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City's dominant form

Manchester City have won all three of their matches at this year’s Club World Cup. Their new signings seem to have quickly adjusted, making them look like the City team that have recently won the famous treble.

City have only lost once in their last 10 matches, which was the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. During this period, they also had one draw and eight wins. Al Hilal have also enjoyed a similar record, losing just once in their last 10. However, they were only able to win six times in that sequence of games.

These two sides haven’t faced each other many times before, with Al Hilal winning a club-friendly 1-0 back in 2012. However, this match is likely to see goals, especially given City's form.

Having scored 13 goals in three games, City are the most prolific team at the Club World Cup, with an average of just over four goals per game. Three of their last five games have produced more than two goals, and they won all of those matches. This is a likely outcome for Tuesday’s match.

Goals expected at both ends

Despite City’s attacking prowess, they tend to concede. In fact, both teams have scored in their last six games. That matches their domestic form, as 55% of their Premier League games saw goals at both ends.

That will encourage Simone Inzaghi’s men, especially since they have scored in every home league fixture last term. Both teams have found the net in 65% of their Saudi Pro League matches.

The Blue Waves have shown their attacking form in this competition. They had an xG of 1.84 from their eight shots and four big chances in their last match. Coupled with City’s numbers of a 3.81 xG from 24 shots and four big chances, this last-16 clash is bound to see goals at both ends.

Two-goal winning margin

Pep’s men are favourites to secure a spot in the CWC quarter-finals, and judging by their last performance, they could be well clear of Al Hilal. They’ve won their last five consecutive by a two-goal margin at least.

Two of those matches were won by exactly two goals, which is a more realistic outcome against decent opposition. City won 21 games in the Premier League last season. Eight of those were by two goals, which equates to 38% and has been the most popular win margin all season.

Interestingly, Al Hilal’s loss to Al Ahli in their last 10 was by a two-goal margin in the AFC Champions League semi-final. The Saudi outfit will pose a challenge, but City may prove to be too strong.

Form Overview

Despite Pep Guardiola's frequent rotation of players at the 2025 Club World Cup, they showed no signs of unfamiliarity in their last game. City were ruthless against Juventus, having won 5-2, which is their first victory over the Old Lady since 1976.

As the defending CWC champions, and since they ended last season without a trophy, retaining this crown would help make up for last season's disappointments.

To maintain their charge for the CWC title, they must defeat Al Hilal, a team full of star players, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Saudi Pro League side were runners-up in the 2022 edition of the Club World Cup and will aim to win the competition this year.

They’ve shown that they’re capable of competing with some of the best sides in world football. Moreover, their 1-1 draw with Spanish giants Real Madrid has likely increased their confidence. As a result, Tuesday morning’s clash with City will be exciting.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Al Hilal

Manchester City expected lineup: Ederson; Nunes, Diaz, Akanji, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Cherki; Marmoush, Doku, Haaland

Al Hilal expected lineup: Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; Neves, Milikovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Al-Dawsari, Marcos Leonardo