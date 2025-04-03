How to Bet on Haaland-less Manchester City after Latest Injury Setback

Nobody expected City’s season to fall apart like it has, and with Haaland now missing, what markets are worth looking at for bettors?

Manchester City have one last shot at proper silverware for 2024/25, but Erling Haaland’s injury has made a tough season tougher for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City Markets Odds Omar Marmoush to score v Man Utd 7/4 Nottingham Forest v City - Under 2.5 goals 1/1 City to win the FA Cup 11/10

Haaland’s Injury Takes Away City’s Biggest Threat

This season hasn’t been one to remember for Haaland in many ways, but he’s still managed to score 30 goals. Taking him away from the Cityzens only further weakens an attack that’s already been struggling in 2024/25. However, that doesn’t mean they’re completely toothless.

Guardiola’s been without his top scorer - either absent or left on the bench - against top-flight opponents four times this season. They’ve lost three of them. There is absolutely no doubt they’re a more formidable side when he’s leading the line.

With the Norwegian’s frankly ridiculous hit-rate, it’s no surprise they score fewer goals when he’s not on the pitch. Phil Foden is their second-highest scorer in all competitions, and he’s a whopping 20 goals behind him. There is, however, a new face in the picture.

Omar Marmoush stepped up in the victory over Bournemouth last week. He replaced his injured teammate on 61 minutes and scored the winner on 63 to propel them into the next stage of the FA Cup. He also scored again against Manchester City this week - making it six goals in 12 games in England.

The Egyptian will be a threat that Manchester United should be wary of, but he doesn’t strike fear like Haaland. The hope is that City’s number nine will be back for the Club World Cup in June, but until then, they’ll have to do without him.

Fighting on Two Fronts

Fighting multiple battles is nothing new for Guardiola and his men. However, this year is different. Going into the final push, they’re not even guaranteed a place in next year’s Champions League after a torrid league campaign by their standards.

While you’d still expect them to have enough to secure a top-four finish, other teams are closing in on them. City have enough Premier League games remaining where three points should be almost guaranteed, and it’ll be fascinating how they approach the FA Cup now. They face an in-form Nottingham Forest for a spot in the final, a team that have relied on penalties in the last three rounds.

Given how their season has played out, the Blues aren’t particularly heavy favourites to lift the oldest football trophy in world football. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Forest all seem to have a chance. However, City’s quality should shine through when it matters most - they only need two more wins.

City still have the CWC to look forward to, a tournament that can crown them as ‘the best team in the world’. However, this season has shown that’s simply not the case. Even an FA Cup win wouldn’t save them, but it would at least soften the blow.

Guardiola hasn’t gone trophyless since 2016/17, and he’ll be desperate to make sure that doesn’t happen again.