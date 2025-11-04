Our betting expert expects the Reds to have a tough time as Los Blancos aim to take advantage of their recent poor form.

Backing goals at Anfield

Liverpool got back to winning ways over the weekend as they beat Aston Villa 2-0, while Real Madrid’s almost-perfect start continued. Xabi Alonso’s men have won 10 of their 11 La Liga games, and put four past Valencia on Sunday. Los Blancos will be confident as they head over to England.

There is good reason to expect goals, too, with clean sheets proving difficult to come by for the Reds. Their shutout against Villa was only the third of the season. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jnr in their arsenal, the Spaniards have all sorts of ways to hurt the hosts.

Alexander Isak is unlikely to feature due to a groin issue, but Ryan Gravenberch’s return was a boost on Merseyside. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected back at Anfield, where he probably won’t get the warmest of welcomes. Notably, 44 league goals have already been scored between these two this season - and we expect plenty of action in this one.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet Builder Tip 1: Over 2 goals at odds of 4/9 on bet365

Lots of play out wide

We expect this to be quite a cagey encounter, and that could lead to plenty of turnovers in possession. It’s also likely to result in lots of throw-ins, especially considering the quality of the wide players on each side. We’ve also seen a dramatic upturn in how throws are used, so attacking teams are actively playing for them now.

Not many teams can go to Anfield and hope to try and dominate Liverpool, but Los Merengues are one of them. They’ll utilise both wings in an attempt to break down the home side, and we expect to see some busy full-backs.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 32.5 throw-ins at odds of 12/5 on bet365

A busy referee

The Reds ended a dismal run against Real last year with a 2-0 win, claiming their first victory over the Spaniards since 2009. Prior to that, they’d lost seven of their last eight meetings. Arne Slot hopes for a repeat of last season’s clash on Tuesday night.

Yet, it’s a game that has the potential to get a bit feisty. Three Liverpool players and four Real Madrid players were booked in their last meeting. There has never been a clash between these two that hasn’t resulted in at least one booking.

István Kovács could be a busy man on Merseyside, especially given the struggles that Liverpool have had recently. They’ll be eager to stamp their authority as soon as possible. The visitors are no pushovers either, with 21 league yellows already.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet Builder Tip 3: Over 3 cards at odds of 9/2 on bet365

+