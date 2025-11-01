Our betting expert expects a difficult evening for Liverpool, as they try to rediscover last season’s form, with the result hanging in the balance.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Predictions

A fixture set to produce goals

Liverpool have become renowned for their attacking football. The Reds always deliver entertainment and goals. They’ve scored 16 in nine league games so far, the second-best in the league alongside Arsenal and Bournemouth.

However, their defence has struggled this term. They’ve conceded 14 goals in the league, nine more than they did at the same stage last term. Notably, 78% of their league matches this season produced goals at both ends.

While they haven’t blanked, they conceded at least once in each of their last five outings. Villa will take advantage of that, especially because they’ve scored at least one goal in their last five matches.

Both teams scored in three of the last five meetings, and the same happened in four of Liverpool’s five most recent matches in all competitions. Additionally, four of Villa’s last five road trips saw both teams score on the day.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ 6/10 with bet365

An opportune moment for Villa

The hosts are under pressure at the moment, and that could go two ways. Either they come out fighting and get past Villa, or they struggle to get out of the current slump they’re in. Losing four games on the trot isn’t easy, and they could fall into a losing habit.

Emery’s troops can capitalise on that and maybe register their first win against Liverpool in 10 attempts. The Reds are still favourites to win this one, having done so in six of their last seven at Anfield. However, only two of Villa’s last nine league games have been won by the pre-match favourites.

Top-flight English champions have suffered five-game losing streaks just seven times. Three of those involved Liverpool, so the visitors could really test the home side on Saturday.

Even if they don’t get the three points, you can’t help but feel the Villains might take something away this time.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction 2: Double chance - Draw/Aston Villa @ 13/10 with bet365

The Egyptian King drought may be over

Although he had a quiet spell, Mo Salah finally got onto the scoresheet last weekend. He is just one goal involvement away from the record set by Wayne Rooney for one club. The Egyptian has 275 goal involvements, and 13 of those have come against Villa.

However, his personal record against the visitors is staggering. Salah has faced them 13 times, winning nine, and scoring nine goals with six assists.

Liverpool fans hope that his drought is over, and that the team’s overall form has improved. However, even if the Reds don’t win, Salah remains a threat and may well score.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Mo Salah @ 13/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

What began as another dominant campaign for Liverpool has quickly gone off course. The Premier League champions have hit a slump, losing four league games in a row. Arne Slot had previously only lost four of his first 43 league games in charge of the Reds.

Now, he has lost four Premier League fixtures on the bounce, after only nine games into the season. However, it’s still way too early to rule the Reds out of successfully defending their 20th title.

The last time the Merseysiders lost five league matches in succession was back in 1953. A defeat here would not only equal that record but also set an unwanted new one. Liverpool will join Leicester City as the only reigning Premier League champions to lose five consecutively.

The Reds were also eliminated from the League Cup by Crystal Palace during the week, which added to the misery. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have had quite an opposite season. After a slow and dismal start to the campaign, Unai Emery’s men have found their rhythm once again.

Following last weekend’s victory over Man City, they have a chance to make a little history of their own. If they beat Liverpool, they’ll become just the second team - after Leicester in their title-winning season - to beat both sides in consecutive gameweeks.

Predicted lineups for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Guessand, Watkins

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Prediction

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa

Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Aston Villa: John McGinn, Morgan Rogers

