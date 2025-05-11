Check out our football expert’s Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (11/05/2025).

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Both Teams to Score @ 8/13 with bet365

First goal - Arsenal @ 11/8 with bet365

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Vulnerabilities Despite Strong Attacks

Liverpool’s attack, Mo Salah in particular, is primarily the reason why they’ve run away with the league title. They’ve netted 81 goals in total and given away very little at home.

The Reds only shipped 13 league goals at Anfield, which indicates how difficult they are to break down.

However, both teams found the net in 59% of Liverpool’s games in front of their fans. This gives Arsenal hope of troubling their defence.

The last five head-to-heads saw goals at both ends, which is why BTTS is an ideal selection for our Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions.

Having conceded 31 goals in 35 games, the visiting defence is the best in the league. However, the last time they kept a clean sheet against the hosts was in 2015, a goalless draw at the Emirates.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @ 8/13 with bet365

Arsenal to Strike First

The hosts have often conceded the opening goal at Anfield this season. Of their 17 league games, the opposition opened the scoring on seven occasions (41%).

Arsenal tend to start early against the champions. The last five Premier League meetings between these two saw the Gunners land the first blow.

Arteta’s men have been the first to score in 10 of their 17 away games (59%). After watching Chelsea also take an early lead last weekend, the North London side are likely to strike first on Sunday evening.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: First goal - Arsenal @ 11/8 with bet365

A Clash Too Close to Call

It’s quite difficult to separate these two teams. Both have the potential to turn up and dominate the other when they are at their best. However, with the league title already decided, Liverpool may take a step back.

Additionally, Arsenal must win to secure second place in the league and take a step closer to Champions League qualification.

On the other hand, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 league games at Anfield, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches away from the Emirates.

The hosts have only won one of the last six meetings with Arsenal. Three of the last four Premier League clashes ended in a draw. That is why we are leaning towards an exciting draw.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 3: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After securing their 20th league title, many expected Liverpool to ease up, as evidenced by their 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

There’s nothing more for the Merseysiders to play for, other than giving their home fans bragging rights over their nearest competitors this season.

Arsenal visit Anfield in perilous form, having won just one Premier League game in their last five attempts. They were beaten at home by Bournemouth last weekend, with the Cherries completing their first-ever double over the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men are hanging on to second place by a thread. A loss at Anfield on Sunday evening could see Man City level on points with them, which seemed unimaginable just weeks ago.

With Newcastle and Chelsea just four points behind them, there’s ample incentive for Arsenal to fight for maximum points when they visit the champions-elect.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alison, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboslai, Gakpo, Diaz

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Merino