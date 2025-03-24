With a Title and Rebuild Coming, Is It Still Worth Backing Liverpool?

Arne Slot and Liverpool are handling the disappointment of the Champions League and Carabao Cup, but a league title would certainly help them.

There are still nine games left to play, but the Premier League title is practically Liverpool’s. The real question is what lies ahead for the Reds.

Liverpool odds 2024/25 Odds Liverpool to beat Everton and over 2.5 goals 21/20 Liverpool to beat Fulham and over 2.5 goals 7/5

Liverpool's Driving Force

As things stand, Mohamed Salah has nine games left as a Liverpool player. He might end up staying, he might not, but either way, he’ll be determined to finish the season strongly. He is just four goals away from climbing to fourth in the Premier League’s top goalscorers ever.

The Egyptian forward (27) is well ahead of Erling Haaland (21) in the race for the Golden Boot, but he won’t want to take any chances. With no other distractions over the next couple of months, the Reds can fully focus on winning their 20th league title - it’s a must.

If Salah can get 10 more goals, which isn’t out of the question, then it would be the highest-scoring Premier League season ever (37). Four more assists, meanwhile, and he’d beat Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne by setting a new record for goals created in the division. They are currently joint leaders on 20 from 2002/03 and 2019/20 respectively.

What about total goal contributions, you might ask? Well - with 44 - the Liverpool legend is already joint top alongside Henry (2002/03) and Haaland (2022/23) for a 38-game season. Four more goals and assists and he’ll overtake Premier League greats, Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who got 47 during 42-game seasons in the 1990s.

With so much to chase on top of claiming the league title, backing Salah looks like a smart move.

Arne Slot's Bold Reds

Not long ago, there was talk of Liverpool chasing a quadruple, which later became a treble. Now, after a disappointing week, the Reds have just one trophy left to play for - and it’s a significant one.

What better way to get things back on track than by beating their bitter rivals Everton at Anfield after the international break? With no other competitions to worry about, and the league title in their grasp, Slot can afford to take risks.

As a result, Liverpool’s games could open up, with more goals scored as they aim to finish in style - spearheaded by Salah. In total, 62% of their Premier League games have finished with over 2.5 goals in 2024/25, and that ratio could increase from now. Five of their remaining games are against teams in 12th-place or lower, and they’ll be desperate for a reaction in April.

It’s not worth backing them to win the title, and even betting on Salah as PFA Player of the Year offers little value. However, with potential departures for Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah, they’ll want to finish strong.

Slot will have work to do this summer, there will be departures and the need to reduce the average age at Anfield. However, for now, the focus will be on finishing strong, and they’re more than capable of achieving that.