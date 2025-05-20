La Liga Relegation Decider Creates Interesting Betting Opportunity

It’s 18th vs 20th, and 17th vs 19th on LaLiga’s final day - and three of the four teams will be in the Segunda Liga next season.

Although Valladolid and Las Palmas are relegated, they will have a huge say in matters. Espanyol have the upper hand, but no form.

A Bottom-Four Affair

It’s funny how these things play out. With 37 of 38 LaLiga games played this season, the division’s bottom four are set to face off to decide who stays in the top-flight. It’s a straight scrap between Espanyol and Leganes, and the fact that both of their opponents are relegated adds some intrigue.

Periquitos have the advantage since they only need a draw, but Los Pepineros have some form at least. While the other three have all lost their last five, Leganes have only lost one in six. Their problem is that they need Las Palmas to do them a favour.

It seems that Espanyol have a simple task. All they have to do is not lose to a team that’s won just eight games all season. Given their superior goal difference over Leganes, a draw should be enough.

However, when you’ve lost five in a row and failed to score in three of them, a crisis of confidence can set in. That’s what Leganes hope for against Valladolid - a side that hasn’t won in over four months.

So while predicting the general result of these ties, given the context, doesn’t seem so tough, the manner of those results is up for debate. We could well see fireworks.

What are the Standout Picks?

Leganes and Espanyol have home advantage, which could be key. Having their own fans roaring them on in search of survival is a real boost. At least one of last year’s promoted teams can avoid relegation.

As mentioned, Borja Jiménez’s side have the form advantage, and recent wins over Las Palmas and Espanyol have kept their hopes alive. The occasion may get to them, but those results suggest they can get the job done. However, they are set to face a team that are in a strange situation.

Although Ronaldo’s Valladolid haven’t won since January, they failed to score in seven games this year. They have been relegated because of their poor defensive record, and even in defeat, they’ve scored in seven consecutive away games. That’s something Leganes have to be wary of as both teams have scored in 67% of Blanquivioletas’s 37 matches.

Álvaro Rubio’s side have conceded as much as 50 goals in the second half of games, so a late Leganes flurry could secure victory.

Meanwhile, the other match could go either way. Even though Las Parmas finished 19th, nine clubs have scored fewer goals than them. Similar to Valladolid, their defence has caused them trouble. They’re also one of the top four teams in LaLiga when it comes to BTTS (65%).

Diego Martínez’s Amarillos have had a bad start, so this is something Manolo González’s side can take advantage of. They score and conceded the most goals in the first 30 minutes, so a bright start should seal the deal.