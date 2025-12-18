LA Rams vs Seahawks Predictions, Odds & Tips: Smith-Njigba shines in Rams win

Whoever wins tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) and the Seattle Seahawks will take the NFC West lead. The Rams have looked more like Super Bowl contenders than any other team and could grab a statement victory on the road.

Rams vs Seahawks Predictions

Darnold to Outduel Stafford?

It may come as a surprise that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is projected to throw for more yards than Rams QB, and MVP frontrunner, Matthew Stafford. However, when these teams met in November, Darnold totaled 279 passing yards and Stafford only managed 130.

In two of his previous three games against the Seahawks, Stafford has been held under 200 passing yards. Darnold also threw four interceptions against the Rams in November and still outgained Stafford by 149 yards.

If Darnold can limit the turnovers tonight, he should be able to pick up quite a few passing yards. The Rams allowed Jared Goff to go for 338 yards on Sunday and have allowed 200+ passing yards in three straight games.

On the other hand, the Seahawks have held four of their last five opponents to under 200 passing yards and have allowed just 191.4 passing yards per game this season. Bet on Darnold to have more passing yards than Stafford tonight, at 17/20 odds.

Rams vs Seahawks Prediction 1: Sam Darnold Most Passing Yards @ 17/20 with bet365

Juggernaut Jaxon

Although Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in the 21-19 Week 11 loss against the Rams, he still connected with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba nine times. Smith-Njigba picked up 105 yards in that game and had a 180-yard game against the Rams last season.

The third-year wideout from Ohio State totaled 113 receiving yards on Sunday against the Colts and has nine 100-yard games in 14 outings this season. He leads all receivers in the NFL, with 1,541 yards (110.1 per game).

The Lions had two 100-yard receivers against the Rams on Sunday, and Cardinals WR Michael Wilson managed 143 receiving yards the week before. Smith-Njigba is in line for another big game on Thursday Night Football.

Take Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards at 23/20.

Rams vs Seahawks Prediction 2: Jaxon Smith Njigba 100+ Receiving Yards @ 23/20 with bet365

Rams Sweep Seattle

Although the Seahawks could outgain the Rams through the air tonight, there were some highly-concerning signs in Week 15. Seattle didn’t score an offensive touchdown in an 18-16 win against the flailing Colts.

A two-point win against a team whose QB was a 44-year old Philip Rivers who, mind you, hadn’t played in an NFL game for five years, is a massive warning sign. Meanwhile, the Rams beat the explosive Detroit Lions 41-34 in a thrilling game on Sunday.

The Seahawks’ saving grace is their defense, which has allowed the fewest yards per play (4.5) and second-fewest points per game (17.3) in the NFL this season. While both teams have won eight of their previous nine games, the Rams’ recent wins have been more impressive.

LA has beaten current playoff teams in four of the last six weeks. The Rams are also 4-1 in their last five games against the Seahawks. Bet on the Rams, who have scored 40+ points two weeks straight, to come away with a signature road victory and cover the spread, at 19/20 odds.

Rams vs Seahawks Prediction 3: Rams -1.5 @ 19/20 with bet365

