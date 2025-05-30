La Liga winner odds: The early favourites emerge for 2025/26 season

With Atletico potentially losing a top scorer & Real Madrid set to spend big this summer, Barca and Real are likely to be well ahead in 25/26.

With fresh signings expected in the coming weeks and Xabi Alonso taking charge, there’s growing optimism surrounding Real’s 25/26 La Liga prospects.

2025/26 La Liga Winner Betting Market Odds Real Madrid 8/11 Barcelona 6/5 Atletico Madrid 8/1

Real are heading the 2025/26 La Liga outright winner market

Despite scoring 102 goals and winning 28 of their 38 2024/25 La Liga games, Barcelona are not the bookmakers’ favourites to win La Liga next season.

Real Madrid are slight favourites, with most betting markets now pricing Los Blancos as odds-on contenders. Barcelona are by no means underdogs, however. The betting markets give Hansi Flick’s Catalan giants a 47.62% chance of retaining their crown.

There are several reasons why people are betting on Real to dominate La Liga next season. Chief among them is the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement at the Bernabeu.

Alonso has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising managerial talents following his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga. Couple this with the likelihood of several high-profile summer signings, and it’s easy to understand the positive outlook on Real’s chances in La Liga.

As it stands, the outright market suggests a two-horse race in 2025/26. The 2020/21 La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, have finished third in three of the last four seasons, and the betting markets indicate they only have a 10% chance of securing their 12th La Liga title.

Will Xabi Alonso win a title in his debut season?

One key asset Alonso brings to the Bernabeu is a winning mindset. In 2023/24, Alonso steered Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title, becoming the country’s ‘Invincibles’ in the process. They went unbeaten through the season to storm clear of Bayern and co.

Although Alonso and Leverkusen weren’t quite able to replicate that in 2024/25, they still finished second and lost just three of their 34 games.

Alonso’s connection to Madrid runs deep. He spent five great years with Real as a player between 2009-2014, and his passion for the club has already reignited excitement among the fanbase.

Summer recruits should also boost Real next season. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and a potential move for Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras appear to be savvy signings. Meanwhile, PSG’s Portuguese midfielder Vitinha and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero are high on Alonso’s wish list.

Their potential success in 2025/26 will depend on how the squad fares and recovers from the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. With a busier summer than usual, Alonso hopes his key players can avoid injury and get enough rest to start again in August.

A deep run or even winning the Club World Cup would also give Real some serious momentum going into 2025/26.

Looking at the underlying data, Real underperformed their xG by five goals this season. However, they overperformed their xGA by nine goals. This reinforces the importance of integrating the likes of Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold fast into the team.

Can Barcelona keep Real Madrid at bay?

There’s not a lot that Barcelona need to do in the close season. They were as dominant as they possibly could be in 2024/25, scoring 100 goals and winning almost three-quarters (73.7%) of their league games.

Their best summer move could be the new contract handed to 17-year-old forward Lamine Yamal. The young talent, who scored nine goals this season, has committed to the club until 2031.

With Real strengthening their squad, Barca can’t afford to stand still this summer. That’s why they are eyeing Liverpool’s Luis Diaz to add to their attacking options. They are also looking closer to home for goalkeeping talent, with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia a top target.

In 2024/25, Barca registered 17.8 shots per game to Real’s 16.7. They also won 9.9 aerial duels per game to Real’s 9. Their average xG per shot was 0.14 compared with Real’s 0.11.

In most important metrics, Barcelona were superior to their bitter rivals. The challenge for Flick’s men is to sustain this dominance into next season.

They are also involved in the FIFA Club World Cup, which means Flick faces just as many challenges to manage as Alonso does.

The obvious concern is Barca’s veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish powerhouse has defied expectations and continued to score regularly. However, at the age of 37 next season, there is sure to come a time when the goals start to dry up. Despite his supreme natural fitness, time catches up with even the world’s best.

Are Atletico going to have enough firepower to battle the top two?

Diego Simeone’s Atleti scored just 68 goals in their 38 games this season, 10 fewer than Real and 34 fewer than champions Barca.

Their second top scorer Julian Alvarez, who scored 17 of those 68 goals, is drawing transfer interest from Europe. Premier League giants Arsenal are said to be serious about taking him back to England, which would leave Atleti’s forward line increasingly short.

Norwegian target man, Alexander Sørloth enjoyed a fine debut season in Atleti colours. The 29-year-old ended the year as top scorer with 20 goals. However, it’s a lot to ask of him to maintain this output. With Alvarez potentially gone, it’s hard to see them scoring enough goals to trouble the top two without an elite replacement.