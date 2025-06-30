Inter Milan vs Fluminense Predictions: Late surge after slow start

Explore our football expert’s Inter Milan vs Fluminese predictions and betting tips, pre Monday’s 19:00 Club World Cup clash (30/06/2025.

Our betting expert believes Inter Milan could book their spot in the quarter-final of the tournament with a victory inside regulation time.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Fluminense

Inter Milan to win @ 8/11 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ 21/20 with bet365

Half-time/full-time result - Draw/Inter Milan @ 7/2 with bet365

Tough run for the Brazilians

Opta Analyst have given Inter an 85% chance of making it to the quarter-finals, which indicates the Italian side’s historical quality. Their only loss in their last 10 matches has been to PSG, which will be a concern for Fluminense.

However, Renato Gaucho’s side have also been on a decent run recently, losing once across their previous 10 outings across all competitions (6 wins, 3 draws). However, the quality of their opponents in the Brazilian Serie A is quite different to what awaits them.

As Fluminense’s only win came against the Korean side Ulsan, they may find it tough going against the Italians. It’s worth noting that Inter only lost five of their 38 Serie A games last season (13%), showing they’re difficult to overcome.

A glimmer of hope for Fluminense

Despite evidence suggesting Fluminense will come out of North Carolina to head straight home, they are more than capable of causing the Nerazzurri problems. Inter didn’t have it all their way against River Plate last time out, which indicates they’re slightly unsettled.

Even with a man advantage, the Italians had to wait for the final quarter of the game to get their first goal. They conceded 10 shots, with two on target and one big chance. Renato Gaucho’s men can take confidence from this, knowing that they can score at least one goal.

The Tricolor have only kept two clean sheets in their last 10 matches (20%), both of which came during the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Inter’s clean sheet against River was just their second across their previous six matches, which is something Fluminense can capitalise on.

Similar half-time records

Inter may edge Fluminense by the final whistle, but their recent games show they need a while to find their rhythm. Inter have not led at half-time in any of their three games at this year’s Club World Cup (2 draws, 1 loss).

Interestingly, the same can be said for Tricolor. They have also failed to register a win at half-time in this edition of the competition (1 loss, 2 draws).

Both sides overcame their first-half deficits to win their respective matches, but only Inter overturned a first-half draw into a full-time victory.

This is also reflected in their domestic campaign, as 42% of their Serie A matches ended in a draw at half-time. Fluminense’s record is not far off, as they’ve registered half-time draws in 45% of their league season, which is a likely outcome on Monday night.

Inter grabbed the top spot in Group E of the Club World Cup with a late 2-0 win over River Plate. The result handed the Argentine side an unwanted record of failing to score against European opposition in any edition of the tournament.

The Nerazzurri haven’t been the same since that heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the UEFA Champions League final. Their new head coach, Cristian Chivu, is still trying to shape the team, but they haven’t been at their fluent best.

However, none of that matters in knockout football - they just have to take it 90 minutes at a time. They enter this match-up as heavy favourites against Fluminense.

Two draws and a solitary victory were all that was needed for the Brazilian side to qualify for the knockout stage of the Club World Cup. They settled for a goalless draw in their most recent match against Mamelodi Sundowns, fully aware that a point would be enough.

However, facing the UEFA Champions League finalists will be a bigger challenge, and they can’t simply sit back and absorb the pressure like they did against the South African champions. Overcoming the 20-time Scudetto champions will be an uphill battle.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Fluminense

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asilani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Esposito

Fluminense expected lineup: Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Fuentes; Hercules, Martinelli; Arias, PH Ganso, Serna; Cano