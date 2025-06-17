Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Dependable goalscorer with value

See our expert Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund predictions and three tips for their Club World Cup opener on 17 June 2025 at 17:00.

Best Bets for Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s form may overwhelm Fluminense

It wouldn’t be a mistake to back Dortmund to win this match, as they’ve won five in a row by the end of their league campaign. Considering their 3-1 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, they’ve won six straight matches.

In fact, their only defeat in their previous 10 outings came against the Catalans in the quarter-final first leg. Fluminense are in similar form, having lost twice, won seven times, and drawn once in their last 10 matches.

However, facing superior opposition may be a problem for them. Holding off the Germans may be too difficult despite having Captain Fantastic Thiago Silva in their ranks.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 1: Dortmund to Win @ 11/20 with bet365

Efficient despite injuries

Flu’s frontline injury crisis is a major concern. German Cano, Keno, and Agustin Canobbio are out due to injury. Although they’ve contributed to 12 of the team’s 15 league goals this term, the Tri Colour have managed well without them in the team.

The Brazilians have scored at least twice in each of their last four games. The last time they blanked was at the start of May, which was seven games ago. Both teams have found the net in 80% of Fluminense’s home league matches. Therefore, that is likely to repeat on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have conceded in three of their last five games. However, there’s no question about Kovac’s charges going forward, as they’re the third-highest scorers in Germany. It’s worth noting that 68% of their league matches saw both teams score.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes @ 3/4 with bet365

Guirassy’s hot form

Serhou Guirassy is a standout player in Borussia Dortmund’s attack. The Guinea forward moved from Stuttgart to Dortmund last season and became a Yellow Wall hero. He’s netted 21 Bundesliga goals in 30 appearances, which is just five less than Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

Guirassy’s goals account for 30% of Dortmund’s total in the league, highlighting his importance to Kovac. Also, he’s currently in hot form, having scored in each of his last five outings for the club.

In fact, Guirassy has netted six goals across his last five matches. Therefore, he’s likely to be on the scoresheet on Tuesday and a contender for the Golden Boot if Dortmund can get ahead in the competition.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Serhou Guirassy @ 10/11 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Borussia Dortmund will make their debut at the Club World Cup, having qualified by reaching the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Their domestic form hasn’t been great, as they last won the Bundesliga in 2012.

However, they ended the recent season strongly and finished in the top four. Moreover, Niko Kovac will encourage his men to continue their momentum in this competition. They’re overwhelming favourites to win Group F, and their first test starts on Tuesday night.

Dortmund will face Brazilian outfit Fluminense in their opening match, aiming to bag three points and set them on their way to the knockout phase. This will be the Brasileiro Serie A outfit’s second appearance at the CWC.

Their first appearance was after their 2023 Copa Libertadores victory. Although they reached the final, they were dominated 4-0 by Manchester City. Concerns remain about how Renato Gaucho’s side will perform on the international stage.

After their 2023 continental win, they were unable to defend their title and have failed to even qualify for this year’s edition. However, since the Brazilian Serie A has recently started, they will be in better form than their European counterparts, who are coming off a difficult season.

Probable lineups for Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund

Fluminense expected lineup: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Rene; Thiago Santos, Martinelli, Nonato; Arias, Serna, Everaldo

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy