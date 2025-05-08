Fiorentina vs Real Betis Predictions and Betting Tips: An Exciting Tie Ending

Get three Fiorentina vs Real Betis predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 20:00 Conference League clash (08/05/2025)

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Fiorentina vs Real Betis

Both teams to score - Yes @ 8/11 with bet365

First goal - Real Betis @ 5/4 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign up with the bet365 welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Play with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Defensive Vulnerabilities

Fiorentina have scored 20 times and conceded eight across their six fixtures at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the Conference League this term. In fact, four of those six games saw both teams find the net. This statistic will give Betis confidence in their attack.

The visitors have also scored a lot across this competition as they’ve netted in six of their last seven games. They also have a strong defence, so it will be up to the hosts to take the game to them. Therefore, expect both teams to score.

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 8/11 with bet365

First Strike

Fiorentina’s form has dipped recently; they’ve conceded first in three of their last four games across all competitions. They only managed to win in one of those games. Meanwhile, Betis were able to score in just six minutes against Fiorentina.

The Spanish side tend to start quickly, especially in the Conference League. They have scored first in 11 of their last 12 fixtures in this competition, so we can expect the same in this game as well.

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Betting Tip 2: First goal - Real Betis @ 5/4 with bet365

A Tight Affair

Fiorentina have a good home record in this competition, as they're unbeaten in 24 of the last 27 outings. However, they have struggled against Spanish opposition. In fact, yhey are winless in their last five in European semi-final games (D1, L4).

Still, it won’t be an easy game for Real Betis, especially since it’s their first visit to this stadium. However, they can protect their one-goal advantage. They haven’t lost in eight of their last nine Conference League games, so we can expect a tense game on Thursday night.

It’s worth noting that the hosts enter this game after two defeats, while the visitors are in great form, having won four in a row across all competitions. The match is nicely balanced, but it will likely end in a draw after 90 minutes, which could be enough for Betis to reach the Conference League final.

Fiorentina vs Real Betis Betting Tip 3: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Fiorentina's overall form has dipped after their strong performance in the league phase of the Europa Conference League. They lost 2-1 in the semi-final first leg in Spain last week and continue to struggle in the Serie A.

However, with a one-goal deficit, there’s hope that the Italian side can make it to their third consecutive Conference League final. That solitary goal from their captain, Luca Ranieri, means that La Viola only need to score once and keep a clean sheet to take the tie into extra time.

Meanwhile, Real Betis will come to Florence with confidence. This will be their first competitive game in the city, and a draw or better would send them to the final in Wrocław. They are in good form and look refreshed after signing Antony on loan from Manchester United.

After a comeback win in La Liga against Espanyol over the weekend, the visitors will be confident about their chances of the Conference League final.

Probable Lineups for Fiorentina vs Real Betis

Fiorentina Expected Lineup: De Gea, Pongracic, Mari, Comuzzo, Parisi, Mandragora, Cataldi, Fagioli, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Beltran

Real Betis Expected Lineup: Vietes, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez, Cardoso, Isco, Fornals, Antony, Bakambu, Ezzalzouli