Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Villa suffer European hit

Fenerbahce hosts Aston Villa in a crucial Europa League clash, with both sides eyeing the top eight while recovering from recent domestic results

Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Betting Predictions

Creating new historical records

Traditionally, Turkey is a difficult place for any club to visit, and Fenerbahce are expected to provide a serious challenge. Additionally, the Yellow Canaries are in excellent form, having won each of their last four competitive outings.

The home fans will take heart from the fact that their side have lost only one of their six Europa League matches this term, winning half of them. Their home record in the competition is similarly strong, as Fenerbahce lost only once across their previous six such matches.

Meanwhile, Villa boast a similar record in this competition, having lost only one of their half dozen matches, winning the other five. However, that defeat to Everton may have slightly affected their confidence.

The most recent meeting between the sides was in 1977, when Villa won both fixtures. However, history is unlikely to influence Thursday’s result, especially with the hosts chasing a place in the top eight. With the hosts motivated to reach the top eight, a closely contested match is expected, with a draw being the most likely outcome.

Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Prediction 1: Double chance - Fenerbahce/ Draw @ 1/2 with bet365

Offensive threats and early goals

Villa have been in decent attacking form in the Europa League, having scored 10 goals in their six games. They currently average 1.60 goals per game, but their attacking options make them a constant threat in the final third.

Emery’s men have a tendency to start strongly during away matches, having scored the opening goal in each of their last three games on the road. It’s also worth noting that Fenerbahce conceded the first goal in each of the last two matches.

Aston Villa are expected to approach the game with high intensity. Following the frustration of their weekend defeat, Aston Villa are expected to approach the game with high intensity. As a result, they are likely to score first once again in European competition.

Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Prediction 2: First team to score - Aston Villa @ 10/11 with bet365

The most lethal attacker

There is significant offensive talent available to both managers. Villa will be wary of their former attacking duo, Jhon Duran and Marco Asensio. Surprisingly, they are not the home side’s biggest attacking threats.

Anderson Talisca is the man Villa should be more concerned about, as he has scored four times across Fenerbahce’s last two Europa League matches. The Brazilian also scored a brace at the weekend, bringing his recent tally to three goals from two matches.

With 11 goals in 18 Super Lig matches for the Turkish outfit, Talisca will be the hosts’ key player on Thursday night.

Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Anderson Talisca @ 9/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Aston Villa

Fenerbahce 1-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Fenerbahce: Anderson Talisca; Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers

Fenerbahce are close to securing automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Europa League. However, the Turkish side need a positive result in their penultimate league phase fixture to maximize their chances. They’re only two points adrift of the top eight ahead of Matchday 7.

Domenico Tedesco has done an incredible job at the club since replacing Jose Mourinho in September last year. He led them to second place in the Super Lig, only a point behind the current leaders, Galatasaray.

On Sunday, the hosts had to come from behind twice to win 3-2 against Alanyaspor, which certainly bodes well for their Europa League ambitions. However, they don’t boast a great record against English opposition, which could cause some concern ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa suffered a setback in their Premier League title pursuit over the weekend, as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton at home. Unai Emery gave a peculiar post-match interview, stating that his team aren’t contenders for a top-five finish. Villa are currently third, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

The situation is less complex in this competition, as they are guaranteed a playoff spot at the very least. Currently third in this league, Villa have a real opportunity to top the entire Europa League, but need to secure three points in Turkey.

Probable lineups for Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa

Fenerbahce expected lineup: Ederson, Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Muldur, Fred, Yuksek, Talisca, Asensio, Akturkoglu, Duran

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, Guessand, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

