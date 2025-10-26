Everton vs Tottenham Predictions: Toffes' home form to shine

Our betting expert predicts another tough assignment for Tottenham in a game that could easily be deadlocked or go the way of the hosts.

Everton vs Tottenham Betting Predictions

Two records on the line

Both clubs have had a rough time of late. Everton and Spurs won just one game out of their last five outings. Interestingly, the Toffees have played four league games at home, none of which they lost (W2, D2).

However, the visitors have the best away record in the division. They are yet to taste defeat and have won three of their four fixtures. There’s little in the way of momentum for either side after both lost their previous league matches.

However, home advantage could push Everton over the line if there were to be a winner. It’s worth noting that the Toffees have lost just one of their last 13 league matches at home. Their last defeat in front of their fans came in April against Man City.

Moyes’ men won the corresponding fixture 3-2 last term. Before that, there were six consecutive draws between these two at Everton’s place, in all competitions. It’s good value to back that unbeaten run to continue here.

History suggests goals at both ends

Everton’s record on the goals front is equal. They’re averaging 1.13 goals per league game going forward and back. Both teams have scored in three of their last five outings in all competitions.

In the league, the hosts have seen half of their games produce goals at both ends, regardless of the venue. The visitors are excellent in the final third, with only Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal scoring more goals than their 14.

Four of their last five outings saw both teams score. Frank will be without his captain, Cristian Romero this weekend. Destiny Udogie is also likely to miss out. This makeshift backline may offer the hosts several chances to score.

Each of the previous three meetings at Everton saw both teams score. Meanwhile, four of the last five head-to-heads had both teams register successes in the final third.

Everton vs Tottenham Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ 3/4 with bet365

A man on a mission

Jack Grealish has been on a mission since his loan switch from Manchester to Merseyside. Moyes is getting the best out of the former Aston Villa man. Grealish could benefit the most from Tottenham’s defensive problems.

The City loanee got his first Toffees goal just before the international break. Evertonians will be hoping that it’s the first of many. With four assists in seven league games, he is the creative spark for the hosts.

He bagged just one assist across his 20 appearances for City last term. Grealish also recently won his first-ever Premier League Player of the Month award. After missing out last week to due to being ineligible, he should be keen to impact this game.

Our Analysis: Form of both teams

Evertonians couldn’t imagine life after Goodison Park, and rightly so, with so much of history associated with it. However, now firmly into the new season at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, fans have embraced it and visiting teams have struggled.

Despite some disappointing results this season, the Merseysiders are 12th in the standings. David Moyes’ Toffees are only three points behind sixth-placed Tottenham. If the Blues can overcome Spurs this weekend, the teams will be level on points.

Tottenham made a promising start to life under new manager Thomas Frank. However, recent results have left some fans questioning his appointment. Spurs drew during the week in the Champions League against Monaco.

To be fair, the North London outfit were lucky to escape with a point in a game in which they were thoroughly dominated. Spurs, though, have a solid away record in the league and can move up the table if they can secure three points in Liverpool.

Predicted lineups for Everton vs Tottenham

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Bergvall, Simons, Richarlison

Everton vs Tottenham Prediction

Score prediction: Everton 2-1 Tottenham

Goalscorers prediction - Everton: Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, Tottenham: Mohammed Kudus

+