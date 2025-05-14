Everton's Goodison Farewell Creates Unique Betting Opportunity

It's a major fixture, and the fans are sure to create an incredible atmosphere for the bout. Does this make backing Everton to win a smart move?

The Toffees will play their final game at Goodison Park against Southampton in what will be an emotional and impactful day for them.

Everton vs Southampton Market Odds Everton 21/50 Draw 15/4 Southampton 6/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

How Have Everton Performed in Their Final Season at Goodison Park?

With David Moyes’ return to Everton in January, the Toffees drastically turned their season around. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table with 42 points to their name.

Since Moyes’ arrival, Everton have lost just three of their 10 games at Goodison Park. Their points total is evenly split between home and away fixtures, with 21 points earned both at home and on the road.

One of Everton’s key strengths is their strong defence. The Toffees have kept 10 clean sheets this season.

They have the sixth-best defence in the league as they have only conceded 44 goals, which is an average of 1.2 goals per match. Moyes’ side have conceded fewer goals than the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa, who are much higher up the table.

While their defence has stood strong, scoring against opposition has been a struggle. Having scored 39 goals in the Premier League, Everton hold the worst goal-scoring record apart from the three relegated teams. The Merseyside club score an average of 1.1 goals per game.

Everton have struggled to maintain consistent form over the course of the season. Moyes’ team have won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches. Beto’s return to the team has allowed the striker to find the net in two consecutive matches.

There’s nothing to play for in Everton’s remaining two games, apart from aiming to leave Goodison Park on a high with a positive result.

How will Everton Fare in their Final Game at Goodison?

The atmosphere is sure to be electric in and around Goodison Park as the fans will be determined to give their iconic stadium an unforgettable send-off.

In their final game at Goodison, Everton face Southampton, who sit bottom of the league and are heading towards one of the worst seasons in Premier League history. The Saints have won two games all season.

One of those wins came against Everton, as they won 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium. The two sides also faced off in the EFL Cup in September, where Southampton knocked Everton out after a penalty shootout.

Even though the Saints have had the upper hand in their previous meetings this season, we can expect a different type of game with this being Everton’s last match at Goodison Park.

Most bookies have Everton as the clear favourites to win. This is quite understandable, given the past results of other Premier League clubs’ final games before moving to new stadiums.

For example, when Arsenal moved from Highbury to The Emirates, Arsenal beat Wigan 4-2 in their final fixture at their old ground. Similarly, Tottenham won their final game at White Hart Lane, and West Ham triumphed in their final fixture at Upton Park.

Backing the Toffees to beat an appalling Southampton side is a smart bet to make. This is especially true considering the importance of this fixture for Evertonians and the poor standard at which Southampton have performed this season.