England World Cup squad odds: Uncovering 4 value picks for next summer

Newcastle’s first-choice full backs have a good chance of making a late impression. Can Danny Welbeck get back into the squad in his Indian summer?

England 2026 World Cup Squad Odds Market Odds Lewis Hall 2/1 Tino Livramento 5/4 Ollie Watkins 4/5 Danny Welbeck 4/1

Odds courtesy of BetVictor. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The leading candidates in Tuchel’s squad

It’s been an incredible qualification campaign for England’s new boss, Thomas Tuchel. The German head coach has overseen an unbeaten run of 8 games, conceding no goals.

Some will say that it was to be expected. There’s no doubt that a group that contains Albania, Latvia, and Andorra is one of the weakest routes to qualify for a World Cup. However, the squad still had to get the job done. Eight wins, 22 goals, and eight clean sheets suggest it was a job well done.

There are several certainties to be involved in next summer’s England World Cup squad, providing they stay free of injuries. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is a consistent feature between the sticks. Meanwhile, Declan Rice, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka are the next trio of players that make up the spine of this new-look England team.

Several players have forced their way into regular contention, including Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Ezri Konsa, Eberechi Eze, and Dan Burn.

The odds to bet on these players to be named in Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad are too low to back. This is especially true considering injuries can still happen over the next six months of the domestic season.

However, if you’re wondering which ones are offering value odds in the market currently, here are the picks to consider.

Lewis Hall

The left back position in the England side is far from done and dusted. In fact, Newcastle’s starlet, Lewis Hall, has a serious chance at making the squad. He has proven himself to be a combative force up and down the left flank for Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

His rampaging runs, coupled with his tenacity in defensive duels, make him a versatile option for Tuchel. He’s also in the 90th percentile in the EPL for assists and the 81st percentile for completed tackles. If Tuchel wants a progressive left back who can pair with an inverted inside forward like Eze or Gordon, picking Hall makes a lot of sense.

Tino Livramento

On the opposite side of the defence, Hall’s Newcastle teammate, Tino Livramento, must also be on Tuchel’s radar. There are some big question marks over England’s right back options. Trent Alexander-Arnold has never looked settled there for England, while Reece James’ injury record must also concern Tuchel.

He sustained a medial knee ligament injury in September and is set to return sometime in December. He’s in the 82nd percentile in the EPL for progressive passes and the 79th percentile for progressive carries. If fit and in form, Livramento would help England not only control possession but to also bring the ball up the pitch fast.

Ollie Watkins

It goes without saying that Harry Kane will lead the line for England next summer as long as he’s fit. However, Tuchel will no doubt want a spare or two to back up his number nine, even if it’s just someone to take some minutes from Kane in any dead-rubber group matches.

In seasons past, Watkins has been the striker that Gareth Southgate has turned to for this purpose. However, the Aston Villa forward hasn’t started the 2025/26 season in great form. In fact, he’s scored only once in 13 EPL appearances so far this season. Yet Watkins is an effective team player and well-integrated with this set of players.

He’s another progressive ball carrier, ranking in the 84th percentile for this in the EPL, along with the 90th percentile for assists, underlining his unselfish streak.

Danny Welbeck

It’s been seven years since Danny Welbeck last kicked a ball for the England national team. With 16 goals in 42 appearances, Welbeck’s international record is surprisingly strong. The 35-year-old is enjoying an Indian summer with Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton, scoring seven goals in his first 13 EPL appearances in 25/26.

This makes him the most in-form English forward in the EPL right now. Although a seven-year hiatus sounds like a long time, Tuchel has form for bringing players back in from the cold. You only have to look at Jordan Henderson’s recent renaissance to see this. Welbeck could prove a savvy value bet, provided he stays fit over the winter months.

+