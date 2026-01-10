Egypt vs Ivory Coast Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Historic clash in Rabat

Our betting expert expects a close affair that could go either way, and even end in a draw after 90 minutes.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Historical dominance and tactical resilience

Despite Egypt’s underwhelming form, they’ve been getting the job done. They are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak against African opposition, having won 12 of those games. Moreover, the seven-time AFCON champions have also won their last five quarter-finals at this tournament, so they may find their best form against the Ivory Coast.

The Elephants are in great form as well, having won eight of their last 11 internationals and suffering only three defeats. While that consistency is encouraging, it hasn’t been present in their previous AFCON knockout rounds. Apart from 2015 and 2023, both of which they won, the Ivory Coast were eliminated at the quarter-final stage or prior in the previous four editions.

Egypt hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, having won four of their last six such meetings. The Pharaoh’s most recent clash with the Elephants resulted in a win on penalties in the 2021 edition of the competition. As a result, they are slight favourites to win in this match, but a draw remains a distinct possibility.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Egypt/ Draw @ 1/2 with bet365Poised to strike first

Hassan’s charges are certainly favourites to secure a spot in the AFCON semi-finals, but are unlikely to dominate this game. They’ve been slow to start at this competition, scoring only one goal in the first half, which was a penalty against South Africa.

Their other five goals arrived after the restart, an indication of how erratic their performances have been. The Ivory Coast are unlikely to be passive, and will aim to score first in this quarter-final.

Fae’s charges have scored three of their eight AFCON goals so far in the first half. However, the current AFCON champions have also netted first in six of their last eight internationals. With momentum seemingly on their side, the Elephants could open the scoring on Saturday.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 2: First goal - Ivory Coast @ 1/1 with bet365

The impact of individual talent

The Ivory Coast’s top scorer in this edition of AFCON has been Amad Diallo, having scored three goals across four appearances. Notably, the only match in which he failed to score was the fixture he did not start.

The Manchester United forward appears motivated by a place in the starting lineup, as he recorded a goal and an assist in the Elephants’ triumph over Burkina Faso. Moreover, he earned two man-of-the-match performances so far and will certainly cause trouble for Egypt.

Altogether, Diallo has scored four goals in his last five appearances for both club and country. He will likely get himself on the scoresheet early, as all three of his AFCON strikes have opened the scoring in the game.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Amad Diallo @ 33/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Egypt 1-1 Ivory Coast

Egypt 1-1 Ivory Coast Goalscorers prediction: Egypt: Mohamed Salah; Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo

The most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations are pursuing their eighth title in Morocco this year. Egypt were one of the pre-tournament favourites, only behind the hosts, to win the continent’s most prestigious international competition.

However, they’ve been rather unconvincing throughout this AFCON, starting with their performances in the group. The Pharaohs needed a significant amount of fortune in their opening matches to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Head coach Hossam Hassan assured that his team would bounce back in form in their round of 16 clash with Benin, but they performed below their usual standards. The Egyptians eventually needed the additional 30 minutes to distance themselves from the opposition and secure a 3-1 victory.

Interestingly, the Ivory Coast were deemed just as fortunate in the 2023 AFCON, which they hosted and ultimately won. Currently, they’re only three wins away from defending their third title.

Having been drawn in a challenging group, the Ivory Coast secured two victories and a 1-1 draw against Cameroon. They maintained this momentum in the round of 16 with a convincing 3-0 win over Burkina Faso, which was their most recent outing.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae will be aiming for another significant victory in this match. After he took over in the middle of the 2023 tournament to lead the team to continental glory, he has received full support from the federation.

Probable lineups for Egypt vs Ivory Coast

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hamdi, Attia, Fathi, Adel, Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan, Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana, Diallo, Guessand, Diomande

+