Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Entertaining London derby

Palace have recorded a few bad results lately, but we’re backing them to add to Spurs’ festive woes.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Betting Predictions

Eagles to soar once more

Given that neither Crystal Palace nor Tottenham Hotspur are in good form, it’s hard to tell who will come out on top. Both teams are also missing key players. Palace are without Ismaila Sarr, who is at the AFCON, while Daniel Munoz and Daichi Kamada are injured. Meanwhile, Spurs are missing Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero due to suspension, with several other players out injured.

Although neither side is at full strength, the Eagles have had more joy this season and will be confident playing at home. Glasner’s men have been strong at Selhurst Park, losing just three out of 13 in 2025/26 and scoring in all but four of them. Moreover, Tottenham have gone five away games without victory, so it’s easy to see why the hosts are favourites.

Crystal Palace to win @ 5/4

Two struggling backlines

Palace and Spurs do not rank very high in the ‘Both Teams To Score’ rankings. Only 44% of Crystal Palace's home league games this season have ended with both teams scoring, while the figure is 53% for Tottenham. However, several teams have found ways to score against both defences in recent games, so this match is likely to feature goals.

If Spurs were the hosts, then backing both teams to score wouldn’t be worth it. However, Palace rarely fail to score at home. The problem is that they also rarely keep a clean sheet, so Frank and his men will see opportunities to score. Therefore, action is expected at both ends in this London derby.

Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20

Backing goals at Selhurst Park

Palace haven’t scored enough goals this season. Only four teams in the league have scored fewer than their total of 21. This is definitely a concern for their manager. Interestingly, they have actually earned more points in away games than at home during the 2025/26 season.

However, considering that Spurs have conceded 12 goals across eight away matches, the hosts will fancy their chances. It remains to be seen which attacking players will start the match, but both sides have plenty of talent in the forward positions.

Additionally, a significant 88% of Tottenham’s away games in the PL this season have featured over 2.5 goals. This happened in their last seven, and this trend may continue this weekend.

Both teams to score @ 8/11

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 2-1 Tottenham

Goalscorers Prediction - Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eddie Nketiah - Tottenham: Richarlison

Defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek saw Crystal Palace go four games without a win for the second time this season. However, their 4-1 loss to Leeds United last weekend, which saw them head into Christmas in eighth place, is even more worrying. Oliver Glasner will be demanding a reaction from his players as they return to Premier League action on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ opponents are in a worse situation. Tottenham Hotspur have recorded only one league victory in their last eight matches, and lost to Nottingham Forest and Liverpool recently. Thomas Frank’s side are currently 14th after 17 games, and they’ve conceded plenty of goals.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Guehi, Richards, Lacroix, Clyne, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison

+