Crystal Palace vs Brighton Predictions: Eagles to soar in M23 derby

Palace have home advantage and are in good form, so we’re backing the Eagles to secure victory against the Seagulls.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Betting Predictions

Palace aim for three from three

This is a peculiar derby as they’ve not always been rivals. Approximately 40 miles separate Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, and the ‘M23 derby’ only truly started in the 1970s. However, it’s become truly intense.

One team has been more successful than the other at different times throughout the years. However, Palace currently hold the advantage, having won their last two meetings. While the Seagulls will be eager to change that, it’s worth noting that they haven’t won at Selhurst Park since 2019. Some of their key players, such as Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner, and Joel Veltman, may not play, making their task even more difficult.

The hosts, meanwhile, are still without Eddie Nketiah. However, they welcomed Adam Wharton back as a substitute against Alkmaar, which is a significant advantage. Oliver Glasner may reintroduce the England international back into the XI for this match, and he’ll be eager to resume his good form.

Goalkeepers to struggle

This match has featured plenty of goals over the years. Each of their last three meetings have ended with over 2.5 goals. Also, both sides have been on the scoresheet in all but two of the last 16 matches. So, both teams are likely to score again.

No team in the Premier League has seen over 2.5 goals scored more often than Brighton (7 of 10). Meanwhile, it’s happened in 50% of Palace’s matches. The visitors have struggled to keep clean sheets lately and haven’t kept a single one on the road in the league. Glasner has likely taken note of that.

However, Fabian Hürzeler watched his side score three times against Leeds last week, and has Danny Welbeck in fine form. The former Manchester United man has four goals in three games, and will be well up for this one. With Jean-Philippe Mateta at the other end, there could be fireworks.

Sarr in top form

While Mateta has been the top scorer throughout the last year, another player will go into this tie in tremendous form. Ismail Sarr recorded a total of 10 goals and assists across all competitions this season. This makes him the player with the most contributions, and he’s not slowing down.

The Senegalese international scored two in the recent win over Liverpool and got another brace in the UCL this week. He also caused havoc against the Seagulls last season, having scored two goals and an assist. Hürzeler will want his defence to keep very close tabs on the 27-year-old, but it will not be a simple task.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After a slight drop in form in October, Crystal Palace recovered to pick up three big wins in their last three games. They beat Liverpool, again, in the Carabao Cup, Brentford in the Premier League, and then AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League. They'll be very confident of victory in this match.

Brighton & Hove Albion got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Leeds United in their last match, following losses to Manchester United and Arsenal. Their league form has been pretty steady, and they’re 10th in the standings, just one point behind their next opponents, as they head to Selhurst Park. They have a big opportunity to move up the table.

Predicted lineups for Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Guéhi, Lacroix, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Mateta

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadıoğlu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gómez, Welbeck

+