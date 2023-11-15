Cray Valley Paper Mills vs Charlton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Replay

Our football betting expert offers his Cray Valley Paper Mills vs Charlton predictions and betting tips ahead of the Greenwich Derby tonight.

Cray Valley Paper Mills earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw to Charlton Athletic last time out, to earn the right to have an FA Cup first-round replay at their 1000-seater home ground, The Arctic Stadium.

Cray Valley Paper Mills vs Charlton Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Alfie May to Score Anytime @4/5 with bet365

Half with Most Goals - 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

The Paper Mills hail from the Isthmian South East division, step eight of the EFL table and will be looking to make their presence felt at home.

They are currently the lowest-ranked side in the tournament and will be looking to go the way of Marine FC, shocking the competition and taking some big names on the way.

Firstly they must surpass Charlton, with home-field advantage which in the lower leagues often proves to be crucial, alongside the fact that this is technically the Greenwich Derby.

Addicks to get Paper Cuts

Charlton have floundered in League One for a number of years now, yet much of their pride will be riding on this game as getting defeated by a step-eight side is possibly the worst of grievances for a professional side.

Nevertheless, they could well struggle to keep out the Valley, who proved themselves capable of getting a goal, whilst Charlton have been seemingly allergic to clean sheets, especially on the road.

The Addicks have only kept one clean sheet while away from home this year and may well struggle when coming to The Arctic Stadium.

Pitches down the league are oft far from perfect, and will not be to the high standard that Charlton are used to. Cray will be used to this surface, however, and could capitalise upon this early, to a goal.

Cray could get off to a fast start only to be stymied and then concede late on to the far superior side of Charlton, yet who are we to deny them their moment in the sun?

Alfie May Score

Alfie May has been in fine form for Charlton this season bagging 12 goals in 16 matches in the league, and bringing much of the Addicks goals threat.

He was left out of the starting lineup last time these two met, yet Charlton will no doubt wish to avoid any chance of an embarrassing defeat and thus should start a strong side.

This should include Alfie May, and he will be the focal target of the Charlton attack, bringing him ample opportunities to bag a goal.

Athletic had an xG. Of 3.16 last time out against Cray Valley, one would back Alfie May to bag at least one of the many chances that contribute to this.

Should the prolific striker be left out of the starting lineup it is no major issue either as the leg will count as void, so not too much is lost.

Second Half sort of game

Look for the most goals to be notched in the second half of this match. This due to Cray’s lack of quality finally shining through here and Charlton's intriguing form in this period.

Cray will most certainly be fired up for this clash and this could cause the first half to be one of hard defending and impressive efforts from Cray, keeping the goal line low to this point.

However, their lack of quality and perhaps more importantly depth could come back to bite them in the second period as Charlton will weather the storm and then find a way to bag a few here.

Charlton also sees the majority of goals in their games here, as 62% of these are scored in this period. This rises to 66% of all goals scored by Charlton occur here.

Cray could of course strike here also, one that would only further aid the line. Make sure to tune in for the second half of this match.

