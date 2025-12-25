Cowboys vs Commanders Predictions, Odds and Tips - NFL Christmas Games

The Dallas Cowboys (-6.5) and Washington Commanders have both had their playoff hopes crushed ahead of today’s Christmas Day game. Given injuries to their top two QBs, the Commanders could trot out Josh Johnson. That makes Cowboys -6.5 (-110) look better.

Cowboys vs Commanders Predictions

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD Scorer @ 21/20

Race to 30 Points: Cowboys @ 1/1

Cowboys -6.5 @ 10/11

Rodriguez Jr. Running the Show - Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD Scorer (+105)

Commanders' third-year running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has received an increasing share of carries over the last few weeks. Before Week 11, Rodriguez Jr. had never rushed 15 times in a game. He’s now had 15 carries in two of his previous four appearances.

In the 29-18 Week 16 loss to the Eagles, Rodriguez Jr. picked up 63 yards on 15 carries along with a touchdown. He’s managed a rushing touchdown in four of his last six games and should continue to get more carries than Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Given that third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is likely to play today, the Commanders could hand Rodriguez Jr. a career-high number of opportunities. That should mean plenty of opportunity to score his fifth touchdown in his last seven games.

Take Chris Rodriguez Jr. as an anytime TD scorer (+105).

Cowboys vs Commanders Prediction 1: Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD Scorer @ 21/20

Commanders Can’t Stop the Cowboys - Race to 30 Points: Cowboys (+100)

The Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL, with 28.3 points per game. They have also scored 30+ points in seven of their 15 games this season, and set a season-high with 44 points against the Commanders in Week 7.

Dallas has routinely put up big numbers against Washington in recent seasons. In fact, the Cowboys have scored 30+ points in four of their previous five games against the Commanders and have averaged 36 points per game across the five most recent meetings.

The Cowboys picked up over 400 total yards in their 44-22 Week 7 win over the Commanders as Dak Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Expect the Commanders to struggle to contain the Cowboys once again.

Washington has one of the worst scoring defenses in the league (26.9 opponent points per game), and the Cowboys should be able to put 30+ on the board. Bet on the Cowboys to be the first team to score 30, at even odds.

Cowboys vs Commanders Prediction 2: Race to 30 Points: Cowboys @ 1/1

Cowboys to Take Advantage of Commanders’ QB Situation - Cowboys -6.5 (-110)

Heading into this game, the Commanders are 2-8 ATS in their previous 10 games. After making the NFC Championship Game last season, the 4-11 Commanders have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

Part of that has been out of their control, though, as star QB Jayden Daniels has only appeared in seven games this season. He’s shut down for the season, and backup Marcus Mariota got stitches on his throwing hand due to an injury he suffered last week against the Eagles.

I don’t expect the Commanders’ offense to be functional if 39-year-old third-string QB Josh Johnson is under center. Washington has only averaged 17.2 points per game over the last five games anyway.

The Cowboys may also be eliminated from playoff contention, but they’re still a much better team than the Commanders. Expect them to show it today. Lay the points on the Cowboys, at -110 odds.

Cowboys vs Commanders Prediction 3: Cowboys -6.5 @ 10/11

+