Colts vs Jaguars Predictions, Tips & Odds: Jaguars cover as Lawrence shines

The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) may be 1-3 in their last three games, but they are 1.5-point favorites for a crucial road game against fellow AFC South team, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4). With Jacksonville peaking at the right time, Jaguars +1.5 is worth considering.

Colts vs Jaguars Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time pf publishing and subject to change.

Jakobi Rejuvenated With Jaguars - Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD Scorer

Since being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jacksonville Jaguars, wideout Jakobi Meyers has led his new team in receiving yards in three of four games. Meyers had his best game yet against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The veteran had receptions on all six of his targets and picked up 90 receiving yards along with a touchdown. He’s caught TD passes in back-to-back weeks and is certainly a threat to do so again today. Especially so, given Travis Hunter is out and Parker Washington is questionable.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Meyers have built a strong rapport, as the latter has 15 receptions on 18 targets over the previous three contests. The Colts have given up a lofty 250.7 passing yards per game over their last three, and the Jags should air things out today.

Bet on Meyers to make it three straight games with a TD,.

Colts vs Jaguars Prediction 1: Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD Scorer @ 21/10 with bet365

Lawrence to Light it Up? - Trevor Lawrence Over 220.5 Passing Yards

Again, the Colts have allowed 250.7 passing yards per game over their last three games and 246.3 passing ypg over the course of the season. Indianapolis has been quite effective at stopping the run, though, as they allow just 3.9 opponent yards per carry and 98.3 rushing ypg.

Trevor Lawrence, who bounced back from a three-interception game against the Cardinals to throw for 229 yards and two TDs in the 25-3 win against the Titans, needs to come up big here for the Jaguars, who are looking to take the undisputed lead in the division.

Lawrence’s O/U passing yards are currently at 220.5. He’s gone over that total in back-to-back games and in five of his last eight. The Jags’ gunslinger has struggled with accuracy at times this season, but should throw enough passes to go over 220.5.

Colts vs Jaguars Prediction 2: Trevor Lawrence Over 220.5 Passing Yards @ 17/20 with bet365

With Jones Injured, Jags Should Cover - Jaguars +1.5

This line makes little sense given the recent trajectories of both teams. The Indianapolis Colts have fallen off a cliff in the last few weeks, with 1-3 SU and 1-2-1 ATS records. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-2 at home this season and 3-0 SU and ATS over the last three weeks.

Colts QB Daniel Jones is playing with a fractured fibula, and his injury is certainly impacting his mobility. The Colts’ offense is more predictable as a result, and RB Jonathan Taylor can’t completely carry the offense himself.

Taylor has had two off games in a row, at least for his lofty standards. He’s also coming up against a Jaguars team that has allowed just 3.9 yards per carry this season. Indy may still lead the NFL, with 29.8 points per game, but they’ve managed just 21.8 ppg in their previous four.

I wouldn’t at all be surprised if the Jaguars come away with the win here. At the very least, take Jaguars +1.5 .