Chelsea vs Wolves Predictions: Managerless visitors to lose again

With Wanderers still searching for a new permanent boss and winning only one of their 11 away visits to west London, it’s hard not to back a home win.

Chelsea vs Wolves Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hosts to win by at least a two-goal margin

Chelsea haven’t struggled in their recent meetings with Wolves at Stamford Bridge. They’ve won by a two-goal margin in three of the last seven match-ups in west London.

Some of the closer results in the period between 2019 and 2022 affect the data, though, since Wanderers are a much weaker team now.

In Chelsea’s recent 4-3 win at Wolves in the EFL Cup, the Blues soared into a three-goal lead at Molineux. They should have won comfortably. However, easing off the pressure and Liam Delap’s red card made the match tighter than it should have been. At a probability of 50%, Maresca’s side are at value to win by two or more goals.

Chelsea vs Wolves Prediction 1: Chelsea -1 @ 1/1 with bet365

Goals at both ends seem likely

Four of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Wolves in the Premier League have seen both teams score goals. Interestingly, three of their last four fixtures at Stamford Bridge have featured four or more goals scored.

Chelsea are the joint-second top scorers in the Premier League with 18 goals. However, they also tend to concede, as they have an average of more than a goal conceded per game.

So, a 40% probability of this weekend’s match featuring four or more goals is below its true likelihood. It’s comfortably the value bet from our trio of Chelsea vs Wolves predictions.

Chelsea vs Wolves Prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Delap to make amends for recent dismissal

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca publicly criticized Liam Delap’s sending-off at Wolves in the EFL Cup, as he considered Delap’s two bookable offences highly avoidable. As a result, Delap was sidelined for the Blues’ last two games.

This weekend seems ideal for Delap to start playing again. With the former Ipswich striker back to full fitness after a hamstring injury, he needs game time. He seems likely to score and make up for his indiscretions at Molineux last month.

Currently, the betting markets indicate that there is only a 41.67% chance of Delap scoring at any time against Wolves. Whether he starts or features off the bench, his aggressive approach can rough up a Wanderers defence lacking in confidence.

Chelsea vs Wolves Prediction 3: Liam Delap Anytime goalscorer @ 7/5 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of both teams

With three victories in their last four Premier League games, Chelsea go into Saturday’s home clash with Wolves in decent form. Meanwhile, managerless Wolves are still without a league win this season.

However, Blues fans have been disappointed with their side’s Champions League midweek performance. Chelsea could only manage a 2-2 draw with Azerbaijani minnows, Qarabag, who even led 2-1 before the second half.

Some Chelsea fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with Enzo Maresca's continuous squad rotation. The lack of cohesion is evident most weeks, with the team having to rely on their individual qualities to come through games.

Nevertheless, Chelsea should still overwhelm a Wolves team that’s been systematically weakened over the past few seasons. The Gold and Blacks have secured just two points from their first ten games, having scored only seven goals, the joint-lowest tally in the division.

Wanderers still don’t have a permanent replacement for former boss Vitor Pereira, who was fired last week. Also, they were knocked out of the EFL Cup last week in an entertaining match that featured seven goals.

Chelsea vs Wolves Prediction

Score prediction – Chelsea 3-1 Wolves

Goalscorers prediction – Chelsea: Delap, Pedro, Estevao – Wolves: Strand Larsen

+