Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Estevao scores again

Our betting expert expects another exciting London derby, in which the top two in the Premier League will cancel each other out.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Predictions

Quality firepower

The home side have been defensively solid of late, keeping four clean sheets in their last five outings. However, their form in the league at home has seen them concede an average of one goal per game, meaning the visitors could capitalise.

Both teams have potent attacks, Arsenal with 24 goals in the Premier League and Chelsea not far behind with 23 in 12 games. The Gunners scored seven goals in their last two matches in all competitions, despite missing crucial players like Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard.

With the latter now recovered from injury, he should play a crucial role in creating chances for his teammates, likely from the bench on Sunday. Crucially, Arsenal’s last three games saw both teams score, while 50% of Chelsea’s league games at home produced the same.

Three of their last four head-to-heads at Stamford Bridge had both teams celebrating a goal. The players they each have in their ranks are of sufficient quality to score at least one goal on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ 8/11 with bet365

Undefeated streaks on the line

Chelsea are hot on the heels of the Gunners and can play with a little freedom on Sunday, since the pressure is on the leaders. The Blues have struggled against Arsenal in recent meetings, failing to win in their last seven league clashes.

Securing a victory this weekend will see it celebrated around the country, but the reality is that Arsenal are in a purple patch of form. Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in their most recent 16 matches in all competitions, winning 14 of them.

The North London club have beaten their hosts in five of their last seven head-to-heads. Crucially, their two most recent meetings at the Bridge saw both teams share points in a couple of stalemates.

With both sides in great form and boasting squad depth, another stalemate is likely on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction 2: Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

A handful for defenders

Chelsea have spread their goals around nicely, with everyone chipping in. Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, and Enzo Fernandez lead the club’s scoring chart in the Premier League. However, summer signing Estevao has shown why he signed for Chelsea.

The young Brazilian has been sensational for both club and country. Estevano scored against Barcelona during the week, taking his tally to three goals in as many games for club and country.

The forward has notched up six goals in his last 10 appearances, including internationals. However, Maresca has used him sparingly in the league. If Estevao gets to start, the Arsenal defence may struggle against him.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Estevao @ 19/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea have been quietly building momentum in their season. The Blues have put together a neat run of results, losing just once in their last 10 outings.

Enzo Maresca’s players seem to be in good form. With players like Liam Delap returning to the fold and Cole Palmer close to returning from injury, Chelsea are dangerous.

They can’t be excluded from the title race, especially as they sit second ahead of this weekend’s action. The West London club are only six points behind the league leaders, and a Stamford Bridge win will surely blow the race open again.

A convincing 3-0 triumph over Barcelona in midweek Champions League action demonstrated how far Chelsea have come. However, Arsenal can argue the same, after they handed Bayern Munich their first defeat of the entire season on Wednesday night.

That 3-1 scoreline was kind to the Germans, as the Gunners showed their might in the second half and completely outplayed the Bundesliga champions. That was on the back of convincingly winning the North London Derby 4-1.

Predicted lineups for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro, Gittens, Delap

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Merino

