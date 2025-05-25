Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient Predictions: League One Play-off

In-form Charlie Kelman leads Orient’s charge as they eye the Championship spot. This match is shaping up to be a low-scoring Wembley clash.

Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient

A Very Tight Affair at Wembley

Charlton are the favourites, as they finished seven points ahead of Orient in League One. However, Richie Wellens has done a fantastic job with the O’s, and they go into this game on a nine-game unbeaten run. Also, their victory over Stockport County will give them plenty of reason to believe.

Nathan Jones deserves lots of credit for steering the Addicks to a fourth-place finish and their big results along the way. They reached the final by narrowly getting past Wycombe, and you wouldn’t expect them to go gung-ho under the arch.

Although Jones’ side won home and away in the league this season, Wellens’ team came out on top when they met in a knockout fixture. This tie is likely to be more like the latter, and Orient - with their underdog tag - should be able to frustrate Charlton. This match could definitely go into extra time.

Expect a Cagey Start

Given the occasion, they will likely size up each other in the opening stages. It’s something we’ve seen time and time again at Wembley, and this match should be no different. Moreover, both sides tend to score more in the second half.

Charlton have scored almost double the amount of goals after halftime (26/40). Meanwhile, Orient have seen 56 goals in their first, and 64 in the second halves. The Addicks tend to finish very strongly, with 18 in the final 15 minutes of their league matches.

Only one team in League One has had more draws than the Addicks (23). Their opponents have also been level with them 18 times. Neither team will want to end up on the back foot early. These games often see clubs more worried about not losing than trying to win.

Kelman in Formidable Form

Few players were as effective as Charlie Kelman in the English Football League in 2025. The striker has been in scintillating form with 15 goals in his last 19, including two in the play-off semi-finals. Therefore, he’ll be desperate to finish the job.

Kelman hasn’t just been scoring; he also has 33 goals and assists across all competitions. Moreover, he’s been an integral part of Orient’s strong finish. You have to feel that if they’re to overcome the final hurdle, the American will be key.

Having scored in eight of his side’s last 10 victories, he’s become a symbol of success for the O’s. One more game like that, and his loan club will play in the Championship next season.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both sides scraped through their semi-final ties against Wycombe Wanderers and Stockport County, respectively. The former got an 81st-minute winner, while the latter needed a penalty shootout. Both sides are likely to go all out for one last big performance.

The Addicks finished seven points clear of the O’s in League One, but that counts for nothing now. Matt Godden (22) and Charlie Kelman (27) have in-form marksmen leading the line, and they’ll be desperate to write their names into history. Wembley awaits as they face off for the fourth time this season, and Orient will want revenge after two league defeats.

Probable Lineups for Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient

Charlton Athletic Expected Lineup: Mannion, Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey, Edwards, Docherty, Coventry, Small, Berry, Campbell, Godden

Leyton Orient Expected Lineup: Keeley, Beckles, Edmonds-Green, Beckles, Galbraith, Clare, Brown, O’Neill, Agyei, Donley, Kelman