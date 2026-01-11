Chargers vs Patriots Predictions, Odds and Tips - NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round 11/01/2026

With Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert and New England Patriots (-3.5) QB Drake Maye both looking for their first playoff wins, the two teams clash in a Sunday Night Wild Card playoff game. With two competent offenses on display, both teams could score 20+ points (+105).

Chargers vs Patriots Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Stevenson Staking Claim in Pats Offense

Over the final five weeks of the regular season, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson averaged 63.8 rushing yards and 34.2 receiving yards. That’s a total of 98 rushing and receiving yards per game during that span.

Stevenson does have to split carries with rookie TreVeyon Henderson, who has actually been getting significantly more opportunities as the season has gone on. However, Stevenson is an integral part of the Patriots’ pass game, averaging three receptions in his previous five games.

Today, you can get Stevenson to total 75+ rushing and receiving yards at 21/10 odds. Notably, he’s reached the 75-yard threshold in each of the Patriots’ five most recent games and has a good shot to do so again tonight.

With five total touchdowns in the final two games of the regular season, it’d be foolish to curtail Stevenson’s workload now.

Chargers vs Patriots Prediction 1: Rhamondre Stevenson 75+ Rushing and Receiving Yards @ 21/10 with bet365

High-Scoring Game at Gillette

In the regular season, the New England Patriots ranked second in the NFL with 28.8 points per game. The Pats have scored 20 points or more in 14 consecutive games, and they should be able to do so again tonight, barring an offensive disaster.

The Los Angeles Chargers were less potent on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 21.6 points per game. With injuries to offensive linemen like Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, LA struggled against defenses that put consistent pressure on QBs.

New England ranked 20th in sack percentage in the regular season and has the ninth-ranked defense in terms of weighted DVOA of the 14 teams in the playoffs. Chargers QB Justin Herbert should have more time than usual, which should allow LA to get a few scores on the board.

Both teams to score 20+ points seems likely as a result. The Patriots also allowed 20+ points in nine of their 17 games this season.

Chargers vs Patriots Prediction 2: Both Teams to Score 20+ Points @ 21/20 with bet365

Back the Bolts ATS

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has undoubtedly been waiting for his return to the playoffs, as his first two forays have not gone according to plan. Last season, he was picked off a career-high four times in a 32-12 loss to the Texans.

Two years earlier, his Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to lose 31-30 to the Jaguars. Third time could be the charm for Herbert and the Chargers, who are facing a Patriots team who played one of the easiest schedules imaginable. Granted, Pats QB Drake Maye looked excellent this season.

The Patriots played the 10th-easiest schedule since 1970 according to Pro Football Reference. Plus, the Patriots allowed their opponents to score touchdowns on 67.5 percent of their trips to the red zone, the third-worst mark in the league.

New England only played two teams above .500 at Gillette Stadium this season and lost both games. The Chargers have been wildly inconsistent at times this season. However, they recently got RB Omarion Hampton back and should put up a fight here. Bet on the Chargers +3.5.

Chargers vs Patriots Prediction 3: Chargers +3.5 @ 10/11 with bet365

