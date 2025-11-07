Champions League goalscorer odds: 5 value picks for Matchday five

With 246 goals already scored in the Champions League this season, it’s worth backing these five goalscorers across Europe.

Victor Osimhen: A striking giant is finally breaking through

Fresh off a hat-trick on Matchday 4 in the Champions League, Osimhen has raced to the top of the scoring charts. He’s only made three appearances in the competition this season, after missing out on Galatasaray’s first match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Coincidentally, that was the only fixture that the Turkish side lost so far. He’s scored in every other appearance since then, taking his tally to six, one clear of the chasing pack. Osimhen has already outscored his previous three Champions League campaigns.

His previous best was five goals from six games with Napoli in the 2022/23 campaign. Last term, he netted six times in the Europa League with Galatasaray — a tally he has matched in just three Champions League games this season.

With half a dozen goals from three Champions League matches, Osimhen averages two goals per game. He’s facing Union Saint-Gilloise on Matchday 5, a team that have already conceded 12 goals, second only to Ajax.

He’s also netted nine times in his last six outings for club and country in all competitions. As a result, he’s the ideal candidate to back for a goal against the Belgian champions.

Erling Haaland: Back to his usual self

Erling Haaland, one of the three players with five goals this season, is firmly among the favourites for the Golden Boot. The Norwegian has been in scintillating form since the start of the season. Last term, he scored just 31 goals in 43 appearances in the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup.

The year before, he netted 38 goals across the same competitions. Meanwhile, his first season at Manchester City saw him score 51 goals in 50 games. However, that was their maiden Champions League title-winning term, so there was a higher number of matches.

To put this season into context, Haaland hit the back of the net eight times in nine games last term. Before that, he scored six in nine, one short of his current tally in the competition after just four games.

With teams aiming to finish with emphatic victories this term to influence the standings and goal difference, Haaland is likely to find more chances to score. City face Bayer Leverkusen next, who’ve conceded 10 goals in four games.

That is music to the ears of Haaland, especially with his recent record of scoring in 12 consecutive matches for both club and country. The big City forward has netted 27 goals since the start of the season in all competitions for both club and country.

Harry Kane: Hoping to haunt Arsenal

If there’s ever been a player who haunts a club, it’s Harry Kane for Arsenal. This may seem odd, considering he was a fan of the red half of North London. However, his record is there for all to see — he was a prolific striker and captain for their rivals, Tottenham.

Kane scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against the Gunners. Arsenal have likely had enough of him, but he is set to return to the Emirates Stadium, this time with Bayern Munich. The England captain has thrived in Germany.

He scored 36 goals in his first Bundesliga season and eight from his first dozen Champions League games for the Bavarians. His exploits in Europe last season were phenomenal, with 11 goals in 13 games.

Kane is among the players who have already scored five goals in just four matchdays. Bayern’s 14 goals in the Champions League highlight their attacking firepower, with Kane spearheading the line.

He’s found the back of the net nine times in his last 10 appearances for both club and country. His first blank came against PSG, but he could very well be the man to finally pierce the Arsenal defence, especially considering their history.

Lautaro Martinez: Thriving in the Champions League

Last season, Lautaro Martinez guided his side to the final of the Champions League, only to be dismantled by PSG. However, the Argentine forward played a significant role in getting them there. Martinez scored nine goals in 14 appearances in the competition last term.

By comparison, his domestic form was less impressive. He scored just 12 goals in 31 Serie A appearances, which highlights his affinity for European competition. Last term, he averaged 0.64 goals per game in the Champions League and 0.39 per game in the league.

This term, Martinez missed the first game and started on the bench. However, he’s scored in each of his three appearances in the Champions League. While he hasn’t been prolific recently, with just two goals in his last five outings, both came in Europe.

That’s why he finds himself just behind that group of players with five goals. With four games left to play, you can’t help but back him to get onto the scoresheet. Their next opponents are Atletico Madrid, a side he’s yet to score against.

Still, Atleti have not been excellent this term, shipping four against Arsenal. They’ve conceded nine in four games, which offers some hope for Martinez.

Kylian Mbappe: The main man to break his own record

Mbappe’s highest goal tally in a single Champions League campaign is eight, a mark he hit twice with PSG. His debut season with Real Madrid saw him score seven goals in 14 appearances.

This season, the French star has already netted five goals in four games, just three short of his personal best in this competition. He is certainly primed to go beyond eight this time around, despite blanking in his last two Champions League fixtures.

Mbappe also takes penalties, with three of his five goals coming from the spot. However, he can also hit from far, as he’s the only player on this list who has scored from outside the area.

Real’s number nine has been efficient in La Liga; he’s scored 13 goals in 11 appearances, and he hopes to shift that form into Europe. His last 10 games in all competitions for both club and country delivered 12 goals.

The good news for Mbappe is that he’s facing Olympiakos next, a team that have already conceded nine in four games. They’ve yet to win a game and shipped six against Madrid’s arch rivals, Barcelona. This gives Mbappe and company plenty of reason to be optimistic.

