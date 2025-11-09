Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Predictions: Barca's away woes continue

Our betting expert expects a high-scoring game in Vigo, with Borja Iglesias to score for a competitive home team.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Betting Predictions

Goalfest at Balaidos

The head-to-heads of these two teams tend to feature plenty of action. Both teams have scored in all of their last five meetings, with 22 goals scored in total. Half of those came last season, when Barcelona won 4-3 at home, but could only draw 2-2 in Vigo.

Barca’s current form and defensive issues suggest another high-scoring match on Sunday. It’s worth noting that 93% of the Catalan club’s matches this season in all competitions have produced at least three goals. Their last six games have seen a total of 28 goals.

Celta also take risks and try to play aggressively when possible. Their attack has shown clearer signs of working well together recently, as the summer signings are starting to settle.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Barca’s defence to struggle again

The visitors have a fresh injury concern over Eric Garcia, who has perhaps been their most convincing defender this season. They made mistakes again in Belgium in midweek, while their high line remains exposed. Flick’s side have now gone nine matches without a clean sheet.

This will improve Celta’s attacking confidence. The Galicians have scored at least twice in all of their last five matches in all competitions. They’ve created 1.0 xG or more in each of their last eight games, having done so in only two of their opening eight fixtures.

They also have the pace to hit Barcelona on the break, particularly with Bryan Zaragoza, who boasts a great record against this opposition. The quick turnaround shouldn’t be an issue either, as Claudio Giraldez tends to rotate heavily from match to match.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction 2: Celta Vigo to score over 1.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Iglesias on target for the hosts

One of the many players rested by Giraldez in Croatia in midweek was Borja Iglesias. He has been Celta’s main attacking threat, having scored four times in La Liga this term. He is scoring at a strike rate of one goal every 164 minutes.

Iglesias has also netted twice in the Europa League and will be eager to score more this weekend. His impressive form recently earned the 32-year-old a recall to the Spain squad, with the Celta frontman aiming to play in the World Cup.

He can also take encouragement from how opposing strikers have thrived against Barcelona recently. The visitors appear vulnerable at the heart of their defence, with Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi scoring after just six minutes on Wednesday. Strikers Goncalo Ramos, Isaac Romero, Rafa Mir, Kylian Mbappe, and Ayoub El Kaabi have also scored against Barca since the start of October.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction 3: Borja Iglesias to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Barcelona’s injury problems have contributed to a severe decline in their form. They could only draw 3-3 away to Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek. Hansi Flick’s side have won only three of their last seven matches, a period which includes a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are currently on a five-match winning streak across all competitions. The Galicians failed to win any of their opening nine league games, drawing seven of them 1-1. However, their form has improved lately, as they won 3-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday.

Predicted lineups for Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

Celta Vigo expected lineup: Villar, Alonso, Starfelt, M. Fernandez, Mingueza, Moriba, Sotelo, Carreira, Jutgla, Zaragoza, Iglesias

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Balde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Kounde, Casado, De Jong, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Ferran

