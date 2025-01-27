Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of their 20:00 Championship clash on Monday (27/01/2025).

Championship leaders Leeds look to be leaving nothing to chance this season after last year’s play-off heartache, but they face a big test when they look to get through Burnley’s rock-solid defence in a massive clash on Monday.

Burnley vs Leeds Betting Tips

Draw @ 23/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jaidon Anthony to have a shot on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Over 4.5 Leeds corners @ 8/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Get free bets with the bet365 welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2024

Promotion challengers tough to separate

Leeds have stormed to the top of the Championship as they look to erase the memories of last season’s play-off final defeat to Southampton and they face one of their toughest tests of the campaign when they head to Burnley on Monday.

The Clarets go into the weekend in third and are well placed to make an immediate return to the top flight, having kept 18 clean sheets this season and conceded just nine league goals.

They could have provided an even stronger challenge had they not drawn 11 matches, and it looks as if this clash will be low scoring as there have been just nine goals scored in the last 10 league games at Turf Moor.

Half of those matches have ended goalless and it is straightforward to conclude that defences could hold the edge in this one as Leeds have kept five clean sheets in their last seven second-tier outings.

With odds on there being few goals predictably on the short side, the best way forward looks to be backing a draw between these evenly matched sides.

Burnley vs Leeds Tip 1: Draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Anthony is not shy to try his luck

Goals may be thin on the ground on Monday but Burnley forward Jaidon Anthony has not been shy when it has come to having a pop at goal.

He has scored just three goals this season but it has not been for the want of trying and he has had multiple efforts at goal in 10 of his 12 starts at Turf Moor for the Clarets this season.

With a total of 55 shots in 25 appearances for Scott Parker’s side this term, it is worth chancing that he will test Leeds keeper Illan Meslier on at least one occasion.

Burnley vs Leeds Tip 2: Jaidon Anthony to have a shot on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Visitors should eclipse corner count

Daniel Farke’s Leeds are likely to be more adventurous than the average Turf Moor visitors and that means they should eclipse what looks a modest corner total of 4.5.

The Whites’ average of 7.21 flag-kicks per game is the highest in the second-tier while they have averaged seven in their last 10 Championship away matches.

They can force more than four corners, which is something they have done in 10 of the last 11 occasions they have been on the road.

Burnley vs Leeds Tip 3: Over 4.5 Leeds corners @ 8/11 with bet365