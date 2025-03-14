Check out our football expert’s Bristol City vs Norwich predictions and betting tips, prior to Friday’s 20:00 Championship clash (14/03/2025).

Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Tips for Bristol City vs Norwich City

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bristol City and Norwich City head into this one at different ends of the confidence spectrum - and the reasons for both involve the city of Sheffield. The Robins secured a last-gasp draw against league leaders, Sheffield United, on Tuesday night, while the Canaries capitulated against Sheffield Wednesday. For that reason, among others, the hosts are the favourites here.

Liam Manning’s side are unbeaten in six, have lost one of their last 10, and, of course, have home advantage at Ashton Gate. Norwich, meanwhile, have three wins in 12 and are watching their play-off hopes disintegrate in front of their eyes.

Probable Lineups for Bristol City vs Norwich City

Bristol City Expected Lineup: O’Leary, Tanner, Dickie, Vyner, Bird, Knight, Hirakawa, Mehmeti, Twine, Roberts, Armstrong

Norwich City Expected Lineup: Reyes, Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle, McLean, Marcelino, Slimane, Crnac, Sainz, Sargent

Robins Taking Flight Up the Table

Manning’s side have been slow and steady in their climb up the Championship table. They’ve not really blown anybody away, winning by one or two in every 2025 victory so far, but they have become tough to break down. Meanwhile, Norwich have proven to be the opposite.

The Canaries have conceded in all of their last seven games, including three in their collapse against Wednesday, and confidence will be on the floor. Injuries haven’t helped, with big players missing large chunks of the season, but it’s still been disappointing for Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Therefore, they head to Bristol hoping to bounce back after licking their wounds, but they won’t have an easy task. The hosts have won seven of their last 10 Championship games at home, scoring 17 goals along the way, losing just once as they certainly have the upper hand for this one.

Clean Sheets Remain a Problem

Though Norwich are struggling for results, they’re not struggling to find the back of the net. Despite winning only three of their last nine games, they’ve scored in eight of them - it’s the other end that’s the problem.

In fact, only three teams in the division have led in more matches than Thorup’s side (25), but 13 of them didn’t result in victory. The most recent example of that saw them throw away a 2-0 home lead to lose 3-2 against the Owls, and they were booed off. Hence, even though the visitors are outsiders to win, backing them to score isn’t a bad shout.

No other Championship side has been involved in more BTTS games than Norwich have (24 of 37). Also, both teams have scored in seven of the Robins’ last 10 - so make of that what you will.

Second-Half Fireworks

Bristol City games come to life in the final half an hour or so. They’ve scored 11 in the last 15 minutes of matches and conceded eight - bring in the 15 before that and it’s 21 and 15. In total, 28 have been scored in the first half of their matches this season, compared to 59 in the second.

The Canaries aren’t far off in that regard, either. 57 goals have gone in the second half of their games in 2024/25, and their record is almost identical. If you want to be even more specific, the 71st to 80th minute is when both teams have the biggest gap between goals scored/conceded.

On recent form, the visitors should struggle against a Manning side chasing promotion after a decade in the second tier. However, this division is as unpredictable as they come, so our Bristol City vs Norwich City predictions indicate goals may be safer than results.

