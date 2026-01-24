Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Momentum building for champs

Our betting expert expects Bournemouth to continue their indifferent form and relinquish the three points to Liverpool.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

BTTS likely as Cherries host the Reds

The hosts have been efficient in front of goal, scoring in 83% of their league matches. That’s well above the division’s average of 73%. However, most of their goals have come on the road. At home, they average 1.45 goals scored and one goal conceded per match.&

Liverpool have scored 17 goals in their 11 Premier League road trips, an average of 1.55 goals per match. Defence remains a concern for Arne Slot. They shipped 18 goals in that run at an average of 1.64 goals per game. As a result, goals could be scored by both sides.

Additionally, 68% of Bournemouth’s league games this term have produced goals at both ends. Meanwhile, 64% of the Reds’ away matches also saw both teams get on the scoresheet.

Each of the Cherries’ last eight outings in all competitions had both teams find the back of the net. The same can be said for three of Liverpool’s most recent five matches.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ 11/20 with bet365

Liverpool to extend their winning run

It’s shocking that Bournemouth have only won six of their 22 league matches this season. That’s a win rate of just 22%, and nowhere near the level they were last term. Two wins in their last 15 matches in all competitions doesn’t make for inspirational reading.

Now, they come up against a Liverpool side that haven’t tasted defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions. The Reds have won seven of those matches. Six draws are the only reason they haven’t been even more dominant.

Slot’s men have won and lost four apiece on the road in the league this term. However, their record against the hosts suggests three points are inbound. Liverpool have won the last six head-to-heads in a row, part of a run of nine wins across 10 meetings.

Last season’s meeting finished 2-0 in favour of the visitors, who were then on a march towards the Premier League title. While it may be a closer affair this time around, Liverpool should come out the other side with maximum points.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction 2: 1x2 - Liverpool @ 9/10 with bet365

Top scorer to fire again

Liverpool’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League has been their new signing, Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has eight goals in 19 appearances in the league. His strikes are evenly split between home and away matches.

Ekitike did find the net during the week after just 23 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside. However, he’s had two goal involvements in his last three games in all competitions.

Also, he found the back of the net in the reverse fixture at Anfield. This makes him one of the primary candidates to score this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Hugo Ekitike @ 21/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Bournemouth: Evanilson; Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo

Bournemouth’s inconsistencies continue to let them down in the Premier League this season. The Cherries squandered a 1-0 lead on Monday night against Brighton when they conceded an equaliser in stoppage time.

The result left Andoni Iraola’s men lying 15th in the standings, 10 points clear of the relegation zone. To put their dramatic decline into context, Bournemouth were 10 points better off at the same stage last season.

Additionally, they’ve had to let go of their prized possession in Antoine Semenyo. He departed the club in this transfer window for Man City. Facing the champions next will do little to boost the coastal club’s hopes.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had a disappointing defence of their title. Arne Slot’s troops registered 17 fewer points this season than they did at the same stage last term. As a result, the Reds are 14 points behind the current league leaders, Arsenal.

The Merseysiders have also shown signs of inconsistency. They surrendered a 1-0 lead last weekend, just like their hosts. Also, they allowed Burnley to snatch a point at Anfield. However, their 3-0 midweek win in the Champions League should give them a boost heading into the weekend.

Currently fourth in the Premier League, Liverpool are in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot. At least five other clubs are close behind waiting to pounce if the Reds slip up, including Man Utd and Chelsea. As a result, three points on Saturday evening are non-negotiable for the champions.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Kroupie, Adli, Evanilson

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

+