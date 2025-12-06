Bournemouth vs Chelsea Predictions, Lineups Odds & Tips: Cherries upset the odds

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to endure a tough afternoon at Bournemouth, where it’s likely they will drop points.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Absence of key defensive player to make the difference

The hosts are usually strong defensively at home, but their recent performance has been poor. Bournemouth have conceded at least once in their last five league outings. Iraola’s men have let in an average of 1.71 goals per Premier League match this season.

Chelsea’s offensive line will be eager to face the hosts, especially since the Blues have the best scoring record away from home in the division. Maresca’s charges scored 15 goals in seven games, equating to an average of 2.14 goals per game.

However, Moises Caicedo’s absence will affect the visitors’ ability to stop the hosts from scoring. The West London outfit conceded three goals during the week, an indication of how much Chelsea miss the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder.

It’s worth noting that three of the last five head-to-heads featured goals at both ends. Meanwhile, 60% of Bournemouth’s previous five outings saw both teams score, while 57% of Chelsea’s away dates in the league produced the same.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ 6/10 with bet365

Ending a poor run of form

Before Caicedo received a red card against Arsenal, a Chelsea victory would have been all but secure in this fixture. However, the Blues are vulnerable without him, as Leeds demonstrated during the week.

Bournemouth are a strong outfit at the Vitality Stadium, having lost just once across their seven league matches. Moreover, Chelsea lost their last away game, so the hosts will be confident of avoiding defeat.

Two of their previous four meetings ended in draws, while Chelsea won the other two. However, Maresca’s side have now lost one away and one home match to newly-promoted teams this season. Bournemouth have a near full-strength team, so they could secure at least a draw in this match.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction 2: Double chance - Bournemouth/ Draw @ 8/11 with bet365

The main threat for the hosts

There’s little doubt that the Cherries have relied on Antoine Semenyo this season, as he is their star player. The Ghana international is the leading goalscorer for the club in the league this term, having scored six goals in 13 games.

Semenyo managed three shots against Everton, two of which were successful. He consistently gets into dangerous positions to threaten the opposition, which is why he’s likely to cause problems for Chelsea.

Furthermore, he’s scored once against the Blues before. That goal came in their most recent meeting, which ended 2-2. Therefore, he will lead the home side’s attack on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Antoine Semenyo @ 8/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Bournemouth: Antoine Semenyo, Chelsea: Pedro Neto

Even though Bournemouth’s recent results have been poor, they’re currently only two points worse off than they were at the same stage last season. However, they have not won in their last five Premier League fixtures, which means they enter the round in 14th place.

Andoni Iraola’s men must try to end this winless streak immediately, but it will be difficult against a tough Chelsea side. The Cherries maintained an unbeaten home record in the league until Everton visited on Tuesday night and left with three points.

The hosts must find a way to recover for this match, or risk suffering three consecutive league defeats. Chelsea will want nothing less than three points here to maintain the pressure on the league leaders, Arsenal.

The Blues played well in their 1-1 draw against the Gunners last weekend, especially given the fact that they played with 10 men for most of the game. However, all their good work was undone in their 3-1 midweek defeat to Leeds.

Enzo Maresca’s men are now nine points behind Arsenal. They cannot afford to drop many more points if they’re serious about winning the league title.

Predicted lineups for Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Adli, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Estevao, Pedro, Neto, Delap

+