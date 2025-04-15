Get three Dortmund vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (15/04/2025).

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win 1st half @ 13/10 with bet365

Barcelona to win @ 5/6 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Barca Dominate Early On

During their first-leg tie, Barca won the first half 1-0 before scoring three more in the second period.

Barca have won the first half in four of their last five matches. Flick’s team scored in the first half in all of those games.

Across the season, Barcelona have won the first half in 29 of their games. Six of those were in the Champions League.

With the first leg included, Dortmund have lost the first half in four of their last six matches. Three of those ended in defeat.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona to win 1st half @ 13/10 with bet365

Flick's Away Win Over Dortmund This Season

2025 has been exceptional so far for Barcelona as they have been undefeated since the turn of the year. Flick’s team have won all but four games in 2025. Having dominated against their opponents in the first leg, Barca’s last win made it 13 wins in just 15 matches.

These sides have already faced off at Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League this season, where the Spanish side walked away victorious after a 2-3 scoreline. Dortmund’s only home loss in the UCL came against Barcelona.

In the four encounters between these teams, Dortmund have never been able to beat their opponents. Across these games, Barca have managed to put 10 in the German team’s net, while Dortmund have only managed to score three times.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to win @ 5/6 with bet365

Goals Galore in Germany

The first-leg tie featured four goals, with Barcelona showcasing their attacking prowess in the Champions League.

Barca lead the way with 36 goals scored so far in the UCL - the highest in the competition. That is an average of 3.3 goals per match.

Dortmund are joint-third in scoring, with 28 goals scored - an average of 2.2 per match.

Both sides are prone to conceding in Europe. The La Liga leaders have conceded 14 goals, which is an average of 1.3 per match, whereas Dortmund have conceded 18 (an average of 1.4 per match).

All of BVB’s last three games have contained scorelines with four or more goals (4-0, 1-3 and 3-1). Five of the last seven matches for Barcelona have also contained four or more goals.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first-leg tie between these sides. Raphinha assisted two and scored one of the goals.

Hansi Flick’s side have had a sensational 2025 thus far, reaching the top of La Liga and remaining undefeated in all competitions. They’ve won eight of their last nine matches.

It’s been a struggle for Dortmund during the 2024/25 season as they’ve underperformed in the Bundesliga. Currently in eighth place, Niko Kovac’s team are five points away from the Champions League spots.

Recent results have been mixed for Dortmund, with three wins and two defeats in their last five.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund Expected Lineup: Kobel, Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini, Nmecha, Gross, Beier, Brandt, Adeyemi, Guirassy

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde, de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Gavi, Yamal, Lewandowski