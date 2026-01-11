Bills vs Jaguars Predictions, Odds and Tips - Wild Card Sunday 11/01/2026

Liam Coen’s Jacksonville Jaguars closed out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. Still, the Buffalo Bills (-1.5) are favored to win today’s Wild Card game at EverBank Stadium. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (-106) may extend their streak today.

Bills vs Jaguars Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Jag's Defence to Cook

In the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills were the only two teams to run on over half of their offensive plays. Something may have to give today, as the Bills’ offense is matching up against a Jaguars’ defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league.

Jacksonville held opponents to just 85.6 rushing yards per game during the season. No running back managed more than 74 rushing yards against the Jaguars this season. There’s no denying that Bills running back James Cook is one of the best backs in the league.

He led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards and had nine 100-yard games. Still, he had a handful of games in which he went under 78.5 rushing yards. If the Jaguars can shut down the Bills’ run game, they’ll be well on their way to winning this one.

Cook may make some plays today, but I’d bet on him to go under his total rushing yards.

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction 1: James Cook Under 78.5 Rushing Yards @ 17/20 with bet365

All eye on Allen

Given the Jaguars’ prowess at stopping the run, expect Bills quarterback Josh Allen to have to make things happen offensively. Allen managed 250+ passing yards in eight of his 16 appearances this season, and there is a common thread in most of those games.

In close games and losses, Allen has put up his biggest passing yard numbers. This game is expected to be as close as it gets, and there is a sense that Allen will have to carry this team if they’re going to make a run in the playoffs.

Buffalo’s defense often doesn’t do the Bills many favors, as they were one of the worst teams in the league at stopping the run this season and ranked 30th in opponent yards per rushing attempt.

The Jaguars averaged 36.2 points per game in their final five regular-season games and have found a groove on offense. Expect Josh Allen to throw for 250+ passing yards today in an effort to keep up.

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction 2: Josh Allen 250+ Passing Yards @ 6/4 with bet365

Duval Delight

Over the past eight weeks, the Jaguars are 8-0 both SU and ATS. They had one of the biggest statement wins of the season in Week 16 when they were 34-20 victors on the road against the Denver Broncos, the number one seed in the AFC.

Trevor Lawrence has looked like an elite quarterback over the last five games, with a 13:1 touchdown to interception ratio and an improved completion percentage. Bettors who have been fading the Jaguars keep getting burned, and I don’t think that changes today.

The Bills, while 6-2 in their last eight games, have a glaring weakness in stopping the run. The Jaguars are well-positioned to exploit that weakness and are a significantly better defensive team than the Bills are.

Sure, Josh Allen is the best player on either team, but he can only do so much. Take the Jaguars to pull off the upset and send the Bills packing.

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction 3: Jaguars ML @ 19/20 with bet365

+