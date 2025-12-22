bet365 Festive 12: Get daily prizes across Christmas with bet365

Learn all about bet365’s Festive 12 offer and how you can claim daily prizes across the Christmas period via their generous new promotion.

bet365 Festive 12 - How to get involved

The first offer became available on Saturday, 20 December.

A new offer will be released each day. An extra bonus offer will be available for those who reveal all 12 offers.

The promotion runs from 20 to 31 December.

The promotion is open to new and eligible customers, with a new promotion revealed daily.

You can join in on any day, even if you have not revealed the previous day's promotion.

bet365 Festive 12 explained

As 2025 is coming to a close, bet365 have launched their ‘Festive 12’ promotion. This gives participants a chance to reveal a new offer every single day. That’s 12 days, 12 offers and plenty of opportunities to win. You can still reap the benefits of each day’s promotion even if you didn’t reveal the one from the day before.

A wide range of sports is included, from football and horse racing to basketball and American football. This gives you a chance to get involved in a whole plethora of events. All you have to do is log in and head over to the ‘Offers’ section. New promotions will be available from 9 am every day.

As a special bonus, those who successfully reveal all 12 offers will automatically receive a 13th-day prize. Expect Super Boosts, Winnings Boosts, Free Bets, Free Spins and more as bet365 get into the festive spirit. With sport at its busiest over this period, there will be plenty of ways to take advantage.

Whether you’re following the Premier League, the African Cup of Nations or the NFL, there’s something for every sports fan. Daily action is guaranteed over the next couple of weeks, and bet365 allows you to make the most of it.

What competitions can my bet365 Festive 12 prizes be used on?

English Premier League (including Aston Villa vs Man United + Fulham vs Nottingham Forest + Chelsea vs Aston Villa + Arsenal vs Aston Villa)

EFL Cup (including Arsenal vs Crystal Palace)

EFL Championship

African Cup of Nations

Horse Racing

NBA

NFL

bet365 Festive 12 key terms and conditions

Offer Period 20 to 31 December Offer Restrictions N/A Key Terms and Conditions This promotion is available to new and eligible customers, with a new promotion revealed daily. You can still participate on a day even if you have not revealed the previous day's promotion. Individual offer T&Cs apply.

