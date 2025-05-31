bet365 Champions League Final offer: 50% winnings boost for PSG vs Inter

It’s Champions League final time as PSG face Inter for the title of kings of Europe, and bet365 UCL Final offer includes a 50% winnings boost.

Our bet365 50% super boost for the Champions League is exclusive to this game only, don't miss out on one of the best betting offers ahead of the big game.

Our boosted Bet Builder for UCL Final

PSG to lift the trophy @ 8/13 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Ousmane Dembele 2+ shots @ 1/12 with bet365

Desire Doue to score or assist @ 6/4 with bet365

PSG vs Inter Bet Builder Odds: 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

How to claim

Ahead of the Champions League Final and as the Official Global Sports Betting Partner of the competition, bet365 have a showpiece offer for the showpiece event.

From 10am on Thursday, 29th May, bet365 are offering customers the chance to increase their UCL Final Bet Builder winnings by 50%.

To qualify for this offer, simply navigate to the PSG vs Inter page on the bet365 website or app. Then, add a qualifying Bet Builder to the slip and click the ‘Winnings Boost’ option at the bottom. Returns will then be adjusted to include the additional increase to any winnings.

Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet Builders must include 3+ selections and combined odds of 1/1 or greater. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Super Winnings Boost adds big value to PSG glory

With youth, quality and freshness in their favour, PSG are deserved favourites against Inter Milan in Munich. They’re Ligue 1 champions - again - and have just won the Coupe de France. They head into this clash high on confidence and full of expectation.

Luis Enrique’s men have scored almost 100 goals in 2025 so far, but are vulnerable - only three clean sheets in the last 15 matches show that. Inter, meanwhile, have plenty of experience in their ranks, and will be desperate to make sure they don’t end the season empty-handed. PSG, though well-rested, aren’t the best defensively and the stats suggest goals at both ends.

The Parisiens’ attacking firepower is also worth noting. Not only has Ousmane Dembele got 33 goals in all competitions this season, but he’s had more shots (60) than any other Champions League player. If PSG get the job done, he’ll be a huge part of it - and be a real handful for I Nerazzurri.

The Frenchman is by no means the only threat, however, and another player is seen as a big dangerman. Desire Doue got two assists in the Coupe de France final and is having a terrific campaign. He’s got 28 G/A this season, including six in the UCL.

At just 19, Doue started both semi-finals, and he’ll be eager to start the final. Even if he comes off, which has happened often, the Sub On Play On option keeps his replacement active.

Sub On Play On rules

The showpiece UCL Final Winnings Boost offer can also be used in conjunction with another bet365 promo, the popular Sub On Play On feature.

Sun On Play On was launched back on March 11th earlier this year. Since then, over 250,000 bet365 users have benefitted from the offer with some big pay-outs as a result of the promo.

The offer is simple. If you bet on a player who gets subbed off, your bet plays on with their replacement.

This is especially beneficial to our Bet Builder listed above. Desire Doue has started seven times for PSG in the Champions League this season - including both semi-finals against Arsenal. In all seven of those appearances, he has been substituted.

According to the Sub On Play On rules, the Desire Doue to score or assist selection would continue on with whoever replaced him.

It wouldn’t be the first time a substitute scored an iconic goal in a Champions League Final either. Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer grabbed goals in Manchester United’s 1999 treble-sealing triumph. More recently, Gareth Bale came off the bench to bag a brace in the 2018 final against Liverpool.

How to claim Sub On Play On

It’s easy to claim the Sub On Play On offer. It’s available on any market that displays the Sub On Play On icon on the markets listed below:

First Goalscorer

Last Goalscorer

Anytime Goalscorer / To Score at Any Time

Next Goalscorer

To Score Two or More Goals / To Score 2 or More

To Score Three or More Goals / To Score a Hat Trick

Score with a Header

Score from Outside the Box

1st Player Booked

Player to be Booked

Player to be Sent Off

Player Assists

To Score or Assist

Player Shots on Target

Player Shots

Player Tackles

Player Fouls Committed