Our betting expert expects the visitors to get on the scoresheet and compete until half-time, and Fermin Lopez to pose a goal threat.

Barcelona vs Elche Betting Predictions

Both teams to score at the Estadi Olimpic

This game features two teams that like to pass the ball and dictate the game as much as possible. Barca’s average possession share of 70.9% is the highest in La Liga, but Elche are third on 59.7%.

The visitors will come to the Catalan capital and look to play their natural game as much as possible. That could create an open contest, and Elche will sense weakness in the home defence.

Barcelona have looked vulnerable to teams that break and attack the heart of their backline. They’ve only kept one clean sheet in nine matches in all competitions, and have allowed more than 1.5 xG in four of their last five. Both teams have scored in all of their last seven games.

Barcelona vs Elche Prediction 1: Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Elche to compete until at least the break

Comfortably the best of the newly promoted clubs, Elche have adapted to playing at this level. Even on their travels, they’ve been competitive, with their patient style allowing them to get a foothold in every game.

Los Franjiverdes’ defence has tended to do well until the latter stages of matches. 50% of the away goals they’ve conceded this season have come after the 75th minute. They’ve been drawing at the break in three of their five road fixtures.

Two of Barcelona’s four home league games have also been level at half-time. However, Flick’s side have been much better after the interval. They’ve scored eight and conceded no second-half goals in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Elche Prediction 2: 1st Half - Draw or Elche @ 11/8 with bet365

Fermin to fire again

With Raphinha sidelined, and Robert Lewandowski only likely to feature off the bench on his return from injury, Barca are slightly short on attacking options. Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal also struggled to make an impression in El Clasico last weekend.

Fortunately for Flick, Fermin Lopez has recently recovered from injury and is as sharp as ever. The 22-year-old has scored four goals in his last two matches. He registered eight shots in total across those games against Olympiacos and Real Madrid, hitting the target with all but one of them.

Fermin’s goalscoring record from an advanced midfield role has been impressive over a longer period, too. He averages a goal every 178 minutes in La Liga since making his debut at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Barcelona vs Elche Prediction 3: Fermin Lopez to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

This is Barcelona’s first match since a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico. With several players sidelined, they struggled against their great rivals. Hansi Flick’s side have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

That will offer hope to an Elche side that has competed well on their return to this level. Under the guidance of former Barca assistant Eder Sarabia, they have only lost twice in 11 competitive outings this term. They head into this game following a 4-0 win over minnows Los Garres in the Copa del Rey.

Predicted lineups for Barcelona vs Elche

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Balde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, Casado, De Jong, Rashford, Fermin, Yamal, Ferran

Elche expected lineup: Pena, Bigas, Affengruber, Chust, Valera, Neto, Febas, Aguado, Nunez, Rodriguez, Mir

Barcelona vs Elche Prediction

Score prediction - Barcelona 2-1 Elche

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres - Elche: Rafa Mir

+