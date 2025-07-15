Why Real’s Club World Cup exit proves Barca are value to win La Liga

Real Madrid were entirely outplayed in their Club World Cup semi with PSG. This poses more questions than answers over their 25/26 La Liga prospects.

Despite Barcelona’s financial issues, there’s a sense of stability in Hansi Flick’s squad now. They are our pre-season value pick for the 25/26 title.

2025/26 La Liga Winner Market Odds Real Madrid 8/11 Barcelona 6/5 Atletico Madrid 9/1 Athletic Bilbao 50/1 Villarreal 50/1

Xabi Alonso faces tough task at Real

Xabi Alonso has learnt a lot about his Real Madrid players after taking charge of the team for the 2025 Club World Cup. Despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites, Real were eventually dumped out in the semi-finals in comprehensive fashion by Paris Saint-Germain.

Their 4-0 loss exposed Real’s defensive frailties. Several former Real stars have backed Alonso to solve these issues. The media have often focused on the lack of defensive work from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, whose minimal pressing is said to leave Real’s midfield and backline exposed.

In his post-match press conference, Alonso admitted he picked too many attack-minded players in their 4-0 thrashing by PSG. Finding the right balance in his forward line will be vital to alleviating the pressure on Real’s midfield and defence.

There are serious question marks over Kylian Mbappe’s role in an Alonso side. He had the fewest touches of any outfield player against PSG and once again demonstrated an inability to press and track back.

Whether Mbappe can be coached into a pressing forward remains to be seen. By contrast, Ousmane Dembele’s relentless pressing caused Real all kinds of problems, and the Frenchman capped his performance with a well-deserved goal.

Alonso is also in desperate need of a dependable left-back. Ferland Mendy continues to struggle with injuries, and Fran Garcia was left red-faced on several occasions by PSG’s Desire Doue in their Club World Cup semi.

With so many unresolved issues, it’s hard to see why Real are currently priced as odds-on favourites to win the 2025/26 La Liga.

Barcelona’s quiet summer could be their strength

Real’s bitter rivals, Barcelona, have had the luxury of sitting and watching Alonso’s men struggle under the American sun. Hansi Flick’s 2024/25 La Liga champions missed out on a place at this summer’s Club World Cup. This could actually be quite beneficial to them in the long run.

Barca will surely start the new domestic campaign fresher and fitter than their title rivals. With plenty of question marks over Real at both ends of the pitch, Flick has only needed to make minor adjustments to his squad in the close season.

Although financial constraints continue to hamper the Catalan giants, they have still been able to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks. Joan Garcia has arrived from city rivals Espanyol.

There is also continued media speculation surrounding a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who would offer serious competition to the likes of Raphinha and Dani Olmo.

The main question mark for Barca remains the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The veteran frontman has been an important figure since his move to the Nou Camp. However, with the Pole set to turn 37 next month, his goal output might begin to wane.

That’s where Lamine Yamal comes in. The Barca starlet has shown remarkable maturity in the last 12 months and has taken his game to even greater heights. With an energetic forward line of Raphinha, Yamal and potentially Rashford supporting Lewandowski, Barca continue to be the team to beat.