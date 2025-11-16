Although little is at stake in this fixture, there is no sign of the Azerbaijanis’ poor recent run ending against Les Bleus, who are unbeaten in six.

Azerbaijan vs France Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Les Bleus to win by three clear goals

France defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 in their first meeting of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Les Bleus obviously had greater motivation to get the win in that fixture, with qualification still firmly on the line.

However, the Azerbaijanis have conceded 13 goals in their five qualifying games to date. Considering their campaign is already over and Iceland scored twice in their win on Thursday, a three-goal win for France seems like a reasonable outcome.

The betting markets rate France at 55.56% to win by a three-goal margin. The Azerbaijanis are the only nation to lose to France by three or more goals since their Nations League win over Israel in October 2024.

Cover bet in case the French lack drive

Although a three-goal win for Deschamps’ Les Bleus seems probable, a rotated squad could backfire in Baku. There is always a chance that squad players fail to work together and get frustrated by the Azerbaijanis, who will be eager to avoid defeat.

Covering an away win across three scorelines in the Multiscores market may be a sensible plan. If the French go on to win by a narrower margin and keep a likely clean sheet, this may be a smart cover bet.

The betting markets indicate a 38.46% probability that France will win to nil by one, two, or three goals.

Slow first half expected

Since the likes of Mbappe are likely to be rotated in Baku, this match may see a slow start. Ukraine managed to prevent a French side featuring Mbappe and Bradley Barcola, from scoring in the first half on Thursday.

Although the Azerbaijanis are unlikely to have the same defensive resolve as the Ukrainians, France may only find the net once in the first 45.

In their 3-0 home win over Azerbaijan, France scored only one first-half goal. This suggests that Aykhan Abbasov’s side has the potential to provide stubborn resistance.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Azerbaijan will host Didier Deschamps’ France on Sunday evening for the final match of Group D’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

It has been a disastrous qualifying group for the Azerbaijanis. They are rooted to the foot of Group D and have scored just two goals in five games thus far. They are currently on a 14-game winless streak and have conceded first in their last five successive matches.

With the Azerbaijanis six points adrift of third-placed Iceland, there is little motivation for them in this contest. They are guaranteed to finish last. They lost 2-0 at home to Iceland on Thursday evening, managing just one shot on target in Baku.

Meanwhile, the French also have little motivation for this sixth and final qualifying game. Deschamps’ men have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup finals. Their 4-0 win against Ukraine on Thursday night leaves them six points ahead of second-placed Iceland.

This means Deschamps may be tempted to ring the changes for his squad in Baku. This may mean a rest for the likes of Kylian Mbappe, handing opportunities to Hugo Ekitike, who has impressed since joining Liverpool. N’Golo Kante was solid on his return to national team action against Ukraine and will hope to feature again.

Predicted lineups for Azerbaijan vs France

Azerbaijan expected lineup: Bayramov; Badalov, Krivotsyuk, Mustafazada, Abbasov, Huseymov, Makhmudov, Khaybulaev, Aliyev, Bayramov, Akhundzade

France expected lineup: Maignan; Hernandez, Gusto, Upamecano, Konate, Kone, Kante, Cherki, Nkunku, Olise, Ekitike

+