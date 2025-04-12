Get three Arsenal vs Brentford predictions and betting tips from our football expert on this Premier League clash on Saturday at 17:30 (12/04/2025).

Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Brentford

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Mikel Merino to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners to Win but Bees to Leave Their Mark

Arsenal’s home form has been even more impressive than Brentford’s. The Gunners have lost just once at the Emirates all season, and they have won 10 of their 15 fixtures.

Arteta’s side also have a long, unbeaten record to maintain against the Bees. Brentford haven’t won at Arsenal since 1938, although this fixture has only been played six times in that 87-year period.

We expect Arsenal to be in buoyant mood after their Champions League exploits. However, Brentford have the tools to get on the scoresheet. In fact, both teams have scored in 60% of Brentford’s away games this season. That’s why we’re backing Arsenal to emerge victorious, without a clean sheet.

Arsenal vs Brentford Bet 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Three or More Goals Expected

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side are no pushovers. There have been three or more goals scored in almost three-quarters (73%) of their away games this season. Over 2.5 Goals has also occurred in 53% of Arsenal’s home games.

The betting markets currently give a 58.82% probability of three or more goals being scored on Saturday evening. With neither side desperate to cling on for a draw, we anticipate a very open game here.

Three or more goals have been scored on three occasions in their last four meetings at Arsenal in all competitions. Out of our three Arsenal vs Brentford predictions, this is the one we’re most confident about.

Arsenal vs Brentford Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Merino to Cause More Chaos

Spanish powerhouse, Mikel Merino, has come to the rescue of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in recent weeks. Injuries to several of his frontline forwards have forced Arteta to move Merino further forward, playing as the central figure in a three-man attack.

Merino’s aerial ability and strength make him ideal for the role. Brentford’s backline is well-known for being aggressive and aerially dominant. However, they’ll have a difficult time handling an in-form Merino this weekend.

Merino has scored two in his last five appearances for the Gunners. He’s in a rich vein of form by his standards. The betting markets suggest there’s only a 34.48% chance of Merino scoring this weekend, but we think he’ll impose himself well on Brentford’s backline and can notch the seventh goal of the season.

Arsenal vs Brentford Bet 3: Mikel Merino to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal are back at the Emirates Stadium this weekend to host London neighbours Brentford on Saturday evening, with just four home games remaining in the 2024/25 season.

The Gunners will be relishing after their 3-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Mikel Arteta’s men were exceptional that night, delivering one of their most thrilling performances under Arteta’s reign.

Arsenal know that the Premier League title is virtually out of reach, with Liverpool now 11 points clear. However, they must do all they can to keep Nottingham Forest at bay and hold onto the runners-up spot.

It’s been a relatively stable season for Saturday’s opponents, Brentford. The west London club have established a safe mid-table position for most of the campaign, largely thanks to their rock-solid home form.

Away from the Gtech Community Stadium, the Bees have been rather less effective. Thomas Frank’s side have lost eight of their 15 away games, averaging only 1.13 points per game on the road.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Brentford

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya; Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Saliba, Rice, Jorginho, Partey, Trossard, Saka, Merino

Brentford Expected Lineup: Flekken; Lewis-Potter, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa