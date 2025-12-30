5 anytime goalscorers across Europe this week

We’ve analyzed the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and Liga Portugal to pick one man from each who we’re backing to get on the scoresheet.

Anytime goalscorers Odds Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool vs Leeds 10/11 Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan vs Bologna 21/20 Odsonne Édouard - Toulouse vs Lens 9/4 Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid vs Betis 1/2 Vangelis Pavlidis - Benfica vs Estoril Praia 4/5

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Hugo Ekitike for Liverpool vs Leeds

Hugo Ekitike is currently the primary focus of the Liverpool attack due to the absences of Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah. The former’s injury sees the goalscoring burden fall on the Frenchman’s shoulders, but he has welcomed it. With 11 goals across all competitions, he’s considered the Reds’ best summer signing.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man will be eager to build on his 3.02 shots and 0.69 goals per 90 average in the Premier League. Moreover, he’s a player that Leeds United will be very wary of. With five goals and assists in his last seven matches, Ekitike will be ready to perform as Leeds visit Anfield on New Year’s Day.

Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan vs Bologna

Few players in Serie A have proven to be as proficient as Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez in recent years. The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Nerazzurri, and averages a goal in every other game. This week Inter face Bologna in their first match of 2026, and Martinez is a strong candidate to score at any time.

Martinez has scored six goals in his last six Serie A appearances and has been hugely influential in helping his team reach the top of the league table. He’ll also be motivated to perform after failing to score against Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier this month. With home advantage on his side, the Argentine forward is expected to find the net again this weekend.

Odsonne Edouard for Lens vs Toulouse

RC Lens are defying the odds, as they are currently at the top of Ligue 1, rather than Paris Saint-Germain. Les Sang et Or are in excellent form and will be eager to maintain their momentum against Toulouse this weekend. Their primary forward will be essential to achieving this goal.

Odsonne Edouard has scored seven goals in 13 league games for Lens this season, and has directly contributed to six goals in his last six games. A brace against Nice last time out added to his tally, and Les Violets will be very wary of the threat he poses. He could be a value pick, too, with Toulouse playing at home.

Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid vs Betis

It won’t be a surprise to see Kylian Mbappe at the top of the list of goalscorers in La Liga this season. The French superstar has registered 18 goals in 18 matches, scoring a goal every 88 minutes on average. He has netted 50% of all league goals for Real Madrid so far this season.

Therefore, he is a likely anytime goalscorer pick when Real Betis visit the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. The 27-year-old scored a brace in their previous head-to-head, and he is capable of repeating that performance. Betis are definitely going to have their hands full.

Vangelis Pavlidis for Benfica vs Estoril Praia

Benfica may not be top of the Liga Portugal after 16 games played, but they do have a striker in excellent form. Including goals scored in the Club World Cup, Vangelis Pavlidis has already scored more than 20 goals during the 2025/26 campaign. He’s also netted 14 goals in 15 league games so far this season.

The Greek forward wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw with Braga last time out. However, that almost makes him more likely to score against Estoril Praia. He is currently the joint-leading scorer in the division and is expected to add to his tally at the Estadio da Luz.

