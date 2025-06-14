Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Predictions and Betting Tips: Banking on golden feet

Get three Al Ahly vs Inter Miami predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 01:00 Club World Cup clash (15/06/2025).

Best bets for Al Ahly vs Inter Miami

No holding back on Sunday

As the first fixture of the Club World Cup, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a pragmatic display from both sides. However, their history says otherwise, with the Egyptians scoring 52 goals in their domestic league at an average of just over two goals per match.

Al Ahly have won the last five competitive fixtures they’ve played in, and four of them saw over 2.5 goals netted on the day (80%). The Red Devils are capable of troubling their opposition, having scored at least two or more goals in that run of fixtures.

The hosts have enjoyed similar numbers in their league campaign, scoring 36 goals in 16 games at an average of 2.25 goals per game.

Interestingly, all five of their previous outings resulted in more than two goals being scored. Four of those fixtures produced goals at both ends. The Herons have scored 15 and conceded 12 across these games.

New manager pressure

Javier Mascherano’s charges know very little of their African opponents, which will make their lives slightly more difficult. Yet, they remain confident in their abilities and know that the Egyptian outfit will be playing their first-ever competitive match under a new manager.

This might work against Al Ahly in the opening game, even though they field an extremely talented side as the current African champions. They’re also on an eight-game unbeaten run, with their last defeat coming in April in the Egyptian League Cup.

Inter’s recent results have been indifferent. They’ve won just two of their last five fixtures (1 loss, 2 draws), which could cast doubt over them getting a positive result this weekend. Still, those two victories came just before this upcoming fixture.

With former Barcelona stars like Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi in their ranks, they could prove too strong for the African side.

The man with the golden shoe

He’s the GOAT for a reason. Lionel Messi is here at another global showpiece and it’s his turn to show what he can do, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title last week.

Messi has been exceptional since joining the Herons, scoring 49 goals and notching up 23 assists in his 59 games for the club. This season alone, the Argentine captain has been involved in 15 goals (10 scored, 5 assists) across 13 MLS matches.

Currently on an incredible run of five goals in his last three matches, he will be key to unlocking Al Ahly in the opening Club World Cup fixture.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Placed in one of the toughest groups of the Club World Cup, both teams need three points in the tournament opener. Al Ahly are one of the most dominant clubs in African football. They’ve just won the Egyptian Premier League for the 45th time.

Al Ahly have also conquered Africa, having won the CAF Champions League on 12 occasions. They’ve appeared at the Club World Cup 10 times, and their best finish came two years ago when they beat Urawa Red Diamonds to secure the bronze medal.

They’re relatively unknown to their opponents, and have just appointed a new head coach. Jose Riveiro spent three successful years at South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, and now his goal will be to lead Al Ahly out of Group A.

Inter Miami are the designated hosts for the tournament, a privilege they earned by winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield. The home side have a real chance at making it to the last 16, with Opta Analyst giving them a 47% likelihood of getting out of the group.

They’re in a great position in the MLS Eastern Conference and are well in for a playoff spot. However, some of the players in the squad will relish the opportunity to put on a display for the rest of the world again.

It would be an amazing feat if the Herons managed to squeeze out of one of the toughest groups in the competition, considering they were only formed five years ago.

Probable Lineups for Al Ahly vs Inter Miami

Al Ahly Expected Lineup: El Shenawy; Ashour, Ateya, Bencharki, Ben Romdhane, Dari, El Aash, El Debes, Gradisar, Hany, Mohamed

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari, Weigandt, Falcon Picart, Martinez, Allen, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia, Messi, Allende, Suarez