49ers vs Colts Predictions, Odds & Tips: Colts to cover as Taylor shines

Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) still have playoff hopes, and they’ll be looking to upset the San Francisco 49ers (10-4, -5.5) on Monday Night Football. With 44-year-old Rivers at the helm, the Colts will manage the clock, and under 46.5 points could hit as a result.

49ers vs Colts Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing au

Taylor to Carry Colts’ Offense

Last Sunday against the Seahawks, Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 25 times, which is tied for his second-most touches of the season. Taylor currently leads the NFL in both rushing yards (1,443) and carries (272).

With new QB Philip Rivers still learning the playbook, it’s only natural to assume Taylor will get plenty of carries again tonight. The 49ers have also looked weak against the run lately, especially in the recent win against the Titans, in which Tennessee picked up 6.8 yards per carry.

Taylor averaged 5.3 yards per carry, and if he gets 25 carries again tonight, he’s got a good chance to have a 125-yard rushing game. It’s something he’s done three times this season already, and may need to do if the Colts are going to push the Niners tonight.

49ers vs Colts Prediction 1: Jonathan Taylor 125+ Rushing Yards @ 19/10 with bet365

Clock Management Should Lead to an Under

Philip Rivers is a literal grandpa playing NFL football. The 44-year-old Colts quarterback, who recently unretired after nearly five years away from the game, will not do anything flashy tonight. Rivers and the Colts, as they did in an 18-16 loss against the 49ers, will try to manage the clock.

Again, this game of keep away will lead to plenty of carries for running back Jonathan Taylor. Plus, the Colts’ defense still ranks as one of the best run-stop units in the league. In fact, they give up fewer yards per carry than any other team in the league.

Things haven’t been all bad for the Colts on this four-game losing streak, as they’ve allowed more than 20 points only once. The 49ers, on the other hand, have won four straight games while averaging 31 points.

Still, the combined record of the teams the Niners have played on their winning streak is 15-41. The Colts will do enough defensively to keep the total under 46 points.

49ers vs Colts Prediction 2: Under 46 Points @ 10/11 with bet365

Colts Can Keep it Close

It would only be natural for the Colts to feel disrespected by this line. Yes, quarterback Daniel Jones is now out for the season, but they’ve still managed a 5-1 record at home.

Their only loss was by a four-point margin against the Texans, who have the best scoring defense in the NFL. Last Sunday, the Colts traveled to Seattle as 13-point underdogs against the Seahawks, who have another elite defense, and only lost by two points.

The 49ers are nowhere near elite on defense, as they rank second-to-last in opponent run success rate. On the other side of the ball, Niners QB Brock Purdy has also had an injury-plagued season and hasn’t been at his best.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is absolutely key here. If he can string together some big runs, and Rivers can get some small gains here and there, the Colts have a chance to win this one. Don’t hesitate to take the Colts +5.5.

49ers vs Colts Prediction 3: Colts +5.5 @ 1/1 with bet365

+