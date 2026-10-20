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Second time lucky? Kylian Mbappe to transfer claim made by ex-Arsenal star who formed part of talks when Real Madrid forward came ‘very close’ to joining Gunners
Henry, Pires & Wenger among French icons at Arsenal
Before Mbappe burst onto the scene at Monaco, Arsenal explored the option of adding him to their ranks. Arsene Wenger - despite boasting ties to Ligue 1 giants that had the hottest of prospects on their books - knew little of the fleet-footed forward at that time.
He was advised to consider a stunning swoop, with positive discussions being held. No deal was ever done and a man that is now the all-time leading goalscorer for France and Paris Saint-Germain has become a global icon outside of English football.
Could a Premier League path eventually be trodden? Arsenal boast a rich history when it comes to French fancies, with the likes of Wenger, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Emmanuel Petit Sylvain Wiltord, Olivier Giroud and William Saliba having passed through their part of the world.
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Arsenal missed out on signing Mbappe as a teenager
Asked if Mbappe could add his name to that illustrious list at some point, ex-Gunners and Monaco star Grimandi - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “We were very close to signing him when he was 17 years old. We met him at his home and we met his parents. He was out of control with Monaco six months later.
“To be honest with you, I thought it was done when we left the house of Kylian and his parents. He was a very young player. Arsene didn't know him because he was not playing in the first team at that time.
“I think he has a special connection with Arsenal because we have known him for so long. But the problem now, he plays for Real Madrid. I cannot see a player leaving Madrid to come to Arsenal.
“I would love it because I heard so many bad things about him. Sometimes in France they complain about his attitude, they complain about other things. But he is the best player. He is the best French player. Every time when he plays a game in the World Cup, he was the best scorer. In Spain he is the best scorer as well.
“I would love it to happen but I cannot see Kylian leaving Madrid to come to Arsenal. It would be of course a fantastic option for Arsenal.”
Are Arsenal the best Premier League fit for Mbappe?
Pressed further on whether Arsenal would be the best fit stylistically for Mbappe if he ever wanted to try his luck in England, two-time Premier League title winner Grimandi added: “Yes, certainly.
“But it's not an easy player, Kylian, as well. It's quite complicated. It's like all the top, top talent - [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, Kylian, it's quite complicated when you have a projection as a team. Sometimes they are very focused on performance and it's not easy.
“But of course, the way the club plays, the history of the club, I'm sure there is something. Because he knows football. He knows the story of football. He's someone who lives for football. So he knows the connection with France and Arsenal. He knows Arsenal very well as well. But we'll see.”
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Mbappe eager to savour Champions League & Ballon d'Or glory
Real, who spent several years pursuing Mbappe themselves before finally acquiring him as a free agent in 2024, have no intention of parting with a striker that has plundered 97 goals for them through 114 appearances.
They have, however, missed out on major silverware across each of the last two campaigns and know that their talismanic No.10 is determined to savour Champions League and Ballon d’Or glory. Could Arsenal end up providing the platform on which said silverware can be secured?
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